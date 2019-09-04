HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



City electrical director Clayton Garnica oversees the connection of wiring to an electronic sign on Main St. City electrical director Clayton Garnica oversees the connection of wiring to an electronic sign on Main St.



Marion, Hillsboro, and Westar Energy utility workers remove a broken power pole from a parking lot at PrairieLand Partners in Marion. Marion, Hillsboro, and Westar Energy utility workers remove a broken power pole from a parking lot at PrairieLand Partners in Marion.



A goose surveys Marion County Lake as if contemplating whether to swim. A goose surveys Marion County Lake as if contemplating whether to swim.