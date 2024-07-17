HEADLINES

  • Cities buck trend of no tax increase

    Despite a trend in the county to stick to revenue neutral budgets, Marion and Hillsboro have opted to keep open the option of raising their tax levies for the coming year. County commissioners Monday approved a proposed revenue-neutral budget of $30,532,583, compared to $30,561,034 this year.

  • Exchanges spice up food truck debate

    Marion City Council members spent nearly an hour Monday poring over details of a possible ordinance on mobile food vendors. Former council member Ruth Herbel spoke during public comment session about the proposed ordinance.

  • Bar fight spurs $2.5 million suit

    Michael Sigel of Marion and Chasen Gann of Hillsboro are being sued for $2.5 million over injuries suffered by a Cottonwood Falls man in a Dec. 8 fight at Doghouse Saloon in Cottonwood Falls. Larry Pinkston was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh pulled Sigel, 52, off him at the bar.

  • 'Secret squirrel' throws a gutter ball

    Hillsboro Police Chief Jesse Hiebert told dispatchers Tuesday morning that he would not be on the radio for a time because he had a “secret squirrel” assignment. The assignment turned out to be a bust.

  • Leak may have led to bus fire

    McPherson County sheriff’s office continues to pore over remains of Marion High School’s activity bus, which burst into flame Friday a mile north of a rest area on I-135 north of McPherson. “It’s been moved to Galva where McPherson County sheriff’s office is looking at it,” superintendent Justin Wasmuth said. “That’s the last we’ve heard. I’m still waiting to hear more.”

  • Draft seeks county veto over 30x30 deals

    County commissioners got their first look Monday at a three-page draft of a resolution opposing a federal program that aims to preserve 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. In the draft, county counsel Brad Jantz wrote:

  • Newly discovered documents appear to clear Record

    Special prosecutors still have not released reports on police raids Aug. 11 at the However, newly discovered documents, available to authorities mere days after the raid, appear to clear the

  • Paper sues over refusal to release texts

    A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Marion violated Kansas Open After hearing an admission last fall from restaurant owner Kari Newell that Police Chief Gideon Cody had asked her to destroy text messages they had exchanged, the

OTHER NEWS

  • GOP candidates face off at forum

    Former county commissioner Dianne Novak, challenging commission chairman David Mueller, made no bones about her stances on issues facing the county at a Republican candidate forum Sunday. “I have concerns with where our economy is going right now,” Novak said.

  • God protected Trump, so he'll win presidency, candidate says

    Saturday’s wounding of former president Donald Trump brought solemnity and comment to a Republican candidate forum Sunday at Marion County Lake Hall. County party chairman Rose Davidson lauded Trump for rising to his feet after a bullet pierced the top of his right ear and pumping his fist in the air. She opened the forum with a prayer.

  • Fair to begin Saturday in Hillsboro

    Live music, a parade, and rodeos with mutton bustin’ and calf scrambles are only a few entertaining things to be found next week at the Marion County Fair. The fair will begin Saturday and run through July 27 at the county fairgrounds on E. D St. in Hillsboro.

  • Peabody picks new chief

    Phillip Crom of Towanda is Peabody’s new police chief. City council members voted to hire him July 10. Interim city clerk Jonathan Clayton-King did not respond to an email asking for an email address for Crom.

  • Cowboys to be celebrated

    Pioneer Bluffs, a historic ranch house and barn north of Matfield Green on K-177, will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with cowboy songs and an ice cream social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 27. Donations will be accepted. Reservations are not required but are being accepted at (620) 753-3484 and info@pioneerbluffs.org.

DEATHS

  • Loren Rudolph

    A service at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Grace Community Church in Hillsboro will celebrate the life of Loren Carl Rudolph, 81, who died July 9. Born Oct. 6, 1942, in Salina to Ed and Opal (Layman) Sears, he grew up in Pilsen and graduated from Lincolnville High School in in 1961.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mervin Deines

FOR THE RECORD

HEALTH

  • Physicals help spot problems early

    Appointments for routine health conditions are good but aren’t a substitute for an annual physical, people in the health field say. Most people don’t recognize the importance of an annual physical, St. Luke chief executive Alex Haines said.

