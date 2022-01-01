HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Corbin Kinsch waits for a bite Tuesday at Marion County Lake's new heated fishing dock. His grandfather, hobbyist angler Tommy Kinsch of Douglass, brought his grandsons to the lake to enjoy the new dock. Tommy never used the original dock, which was destroyed in a storm, but has visited the new heated dock several times since it opened in December and regards it as a definite attraction.



Lucas Carlson jumped at the chance to buy his late grandfather's old farmstead northeast of Lincolnville, and now he will use his grandfather's barn, too. He recently relocated the barn, dating to at least 1906, to his own farmstead two miles to the south and is constructing a new foundation for it.



Cedar Point's landmark Drinkwater and Schriver Mill stopped using the Cottonwood River to mill grain in the 1960s, but the river's battering still threatens to destroy the 146-year-old building. One of two inaugural grants from Prairy Foundation will help restore and preserve it as a piece of Kansas history.