HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



After a start delayed by rain over the weekend, combines could be seen in many fields across the county Tuesday. This one was finishing up a field Tuesday evening near US-56 and Old Mill Rd. After a start delayed by rain over the weekend, combines could be seen in many fields across the county Tuesday. This one was finishing up a field Tuesday evening near US-56 and Old Mill Rd.



A new Super Mario Bros movie, sponsored by Women United For Christ, played Friday night at Town & County Cafe in Florence. A new Super Mario Bros movie, sponsored by Women United For Christ, played Friday night at Town & County Cafe in Florence.



Cactuses can be found throughout the Crafty Cactus arts and crafts store that Lori McLinden and Barbara Alleven recently opened at 329 E. Main St. in Marion. Cactuses can be found throughout the Crafty Cactus arts and crafts store that Lori McLinden and Barbara Alleven recently opened at 329 E. Main St. in Marion.