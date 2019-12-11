HEADLINES

  • Charges not yet filed in shooting incident

    No charges are yet filed against an Expedition Wind Farm opponent arrested last week after allegedly firing a handgun at the ground while yelling at surveyors staking property in preparation for construction of a wind farm in Marion County. Amy D. Stutzman, 46, Peabody, was jailed Thursday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bonded out on $50,000 surety bond six and a half hours later.

  • No charges to be filed against deputy

    No criminal charges will be filed against a former deputy arrested last month on suspicion of domestic battery, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to work in law enforcement again. Bronson L. Shipman, 34, was arrested Nov. 21 after Marion police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at his residence.

  • Novak asks for wind farm moratorium - again

    County commissioners Monday once again discussed imposing a moratorium on wind farm development in the county, although the moratorium would not apply to either Diamond Vista or Expedition Wind. “I’d like to ask again that we put a moratorium on wind farms,” commissioner Dianne Novak said. “I know there’s another wind farm out and about signing leases.”

  • Legend of disappeared town inspires novelist

    When Matt Zieammermann started researching the possible disappearance of ghost town Ashley, Kansas, for a book, he wanted to separate fact from fantasy. “There’s a lot of truth in it,” he said. “That’s the basis for this, is things that can’t be proven, but we don’t understand yet.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Fire victim's cause of death confirmed

    Carbon monoxide poisoning and severe burns were listed as the cause of death of a Marion man who died in a house fire last week, said an employee at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City. Howard O’Connor, 47, of was killed at his home in the 200 block of N. Cedar St.

  • Downtown survey results available

    Results of a survey of historic Marion buildings will be discussed in a 7 p.m. meeting today at Marion Community Center. The survey, commissioned in May through a $9,750 grant from Kansas Historical Society, is being conducted with an eye toward getting a designation as a historic district. If the downtown wins that designation, building owners can apply for tax credits that can be sold to pay for remodeling.

  • Farmers experiment with strip tilling into cover crops

    Brothers are trying rye, radishes, peas as ground cover By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer Some farmers use cover crops as grazing for cattle, and others use them to protect against soil erosion.

  • Planning commission to get two new members

    The county planning and zoning commission will get two additional members because the commission has grown from three members to five. County commissioners at Monday’s meeting discussed whether to leave the planning commission at nine members, increase to 11 members, or boost it up to 15 members.

  • Man jailed on drug convictions seeks to have sentence changed

    A man sentenced two years ago to prison on drug convictions, and who has filed numerous appeals and lawsuits against the county starting before he was convicted, last week filed a hand-written petition against both the county and Kansas Department of Corrections asking for relief from what he calls an “illegal sentence.” Jonathan L. Mangold claims his sentence should be modified so he can begin post release supervision and get drug treatment.

  • Hillsboro business builds home comforts to order

    Chuck Maltbie, who grew up in Marion where his father ran a shop, now owns and operates a Hillsboro business that does home improvements and builds spas. After starting his own spa-making business in 1993 as Spas and Such 4 U in Salina, Maltbie expanded the business to Tescott and now to Hillsboro, where he bought an existing spa factory in February.

  • Toy run donations total $13,000

    Toys, as well as monetary donations totaling $13,000, from Marion County’s 26th annual toy run were distributed between Peabody, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Marion residents Nov. 30 at Hillsboro State Bank. The funds and toys will be awarded to area children and families in need.

  • County schools set dates for concerts

    Hillsboro Middle School will perform its Christmas choir and band concert 6:30 p.m. Monday at Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, followed by high school band and choir at 7:30 p.m. Marion High School’s band and choir concert will be 7 p.m. Monday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Middle school band and choir will take the stage 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the performing arts center.

DEATHS

  • Leon Johnson

    Services for Leon R. Johnson, 79, who died Dec. 7 at home in Lyons, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home in Peabody. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

  • Ladeana Walters

    There will be a private family gathering, but no public services, for Ladeana “Joyce” Walters, 75, who died Dec. 7 in Marion. She was born Sept. 28, 1944, to James and Wilma Harmon of Penalosa.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jim Coe

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Craig

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Willie Nice

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Howard O'Connor

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A warning shot for wind farm foes

    At long last we’ve found an issue on which we can agree with firebrand county commissioner Dianne Novak. It’s high time to impose a moratorium on wind farms — not on developing them, as she proposes, but on allowing the issue to hold the county hostage. She and others in the increasingly radical minority intent on blocking environmentally conscious, economically advantageous development within the county need to stop beating a dead horse before it’s too late — if we haven’t already reached that point.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Finding Christmas joy

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Whose engineer?

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Disability organization board to meet

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in the meeting room of the Harvey-Marion County CDDO office, 500 N. Main St., Suite No. 204, Newton. There will be opportunity for public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Crafts demonstration at library

    Janell Holter will demonstrate how to make a Christmas gnomes and glittery Christmas trees from 7 to 8 p.m. today at Marion City Library. For reservations, call (620) 382-2442.

  • Senior citizens board to meet Dec. 20

    Senior Citizens of Marion County’s board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at Marion’s Senior Center. Reservations for lunch are due by Dec. 18. and can be made by calling (620) 382-2942 or the Dept. on Aging at (620)382-3580.

  • TEEN to meet in Hillsboro

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at USD 410 District Office in Hillsboro. For questions or more information, please call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Surplus commodities to be available

    Government surplus commodities will arrive at senior centers Marion Senior Center will distribute co

  • Ugly sweater effort raises $250

    Marion National Bank raised $250 with its ugly sweater contest. The bank will donate the funds to Marion Elementary School’s milk fund.

  • Beeson to leave after 2020-2021 school year

    Centre board of education accepted a letter Monday from superintendent Susan Beeson stating that she will be resigning effective June 30, 2021. Board member Anita Svoboda read the letter after a 30-minute executive session to discuss administration.

  • HAPPY HUSTLERS:

    Marion Happy Hustlers

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Center welcomes lunch bunch, Marion menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Putting the word 'trail' on trial

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Home court the place for teams to shine

    Hosting a basketball tournament provides incentive for players to do well, and Marion is no exception as the school’s preseason tournament enters its 12th year, girls coach Jason Hett said. “It’s a blood, sweat, and tears kind of thing,” he said. “Let’s try to defend our home court. You have your home crowd and student section, so there’s a little more motivation.”

  • Boys, girls struggle in opening game

    Marion boys and girls basketball teams both struggled Friday as they lost their opening games against Southeast of Saline. Girls

  • Athletes receive state football honors

    State football honors were released this week with the Wichita Eagle naming 10 athletes from Marion County schools, and the Topeka Capitol-Journal including four local players. Of the four schools, Centre was the only one with athletes on the Eagle’s first team. Senior Dalton Stika named to first team as offensive lineman for 8-man Division II, while senior Jensen Riffel made the first team at linebacker.

  • Change coming to state's 1A basketball classification

    The 1A school classifications in Kansas high school basketball will change next school year. Right now, all 1A schools are in one group. All teams participate in a regional tournament, and the top two go on to sub-state.

  • Centre High basketball teams lose to Bennington in season opener

    Centre boys and girls basketball teams started the season on the road Friday at Bennington. The boys lost, 48-37; the girls lost, 67-36.

  • Steer wrestler returns to National Finals

    For the second consecutive year, Tanner Brunner, 26, of Ramona is participating in steer wrestling at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He qualified in 15th place with earnings of $74,950. He qualified in sixth place going into the finals last year and finished in 15th place after placing in one round.

SENIOR LIVING

  • Man proves you can make it with hard work

    Put a red suit and cap on him, and Reign Anduss of Marion, with his flowing white beard, could be a real-life Santa Claus. In fact, he portrayed Santa when he and his wife lived in Ramona. Anduss grew up in Newton and went through the public school system without learning how to read.

  • Man, dog stay active using tandem tricycle

    Marion senior Don Berg does low-impact tandem-tricycling — and he includes his dog, Lady, when he exercises. “It’s good for stopping whenever you want, and the dog won’t pull you around,” he said. “It has a lot of miles on it.”

  • 10 turn out for car seat class; parents have theirs checked

    Safety isn’t just a concern for grandparents. It’s also a concern for grandchildren. Six parents brought their children to have their car seats checked for proper installation last week by 10 newly-certified installation experts.

MORE…

