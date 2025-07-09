BREAKING NEWS
Two people, including 92-year-old Dorothy F. Conyers of Marion, were killed in separate wrecks Saturday in Marion County.
Conyers died at 6:09 p.m. Saturday when a southbound 2022 Lincoln Nautilus in which she was riding pulled out from Nighthawk Rd. onto US-50 just west of Peabody and into the path of an eastbound semi-trailer truck.
County officials waited three days to disclose a potentially serious health hazard posed by discovery near the county lake of a stray cat suspected of being infected by the deadly rabies virus.
Even after making limited disclosure of the discovery, they have been tight lipped about details.
Visitors to both Marion County Lake and Marion Reservoir are being advised of problems with blue-green algae this week.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued a public health advisory due to blue-green algae.
Last week,
“All of a sudden, he came out of the bathroom and he said, ‘Baba, there’s something weird with the water,’” Wick said. “I looked, and it was the color of coffee.”
Residents appalled by brown and black water sought help Monday from county commissioners, but the path forward seems perhaps as cloudy as the water emerging from their taps.
Nathan Brunner said Rural Water District No. 1’s problems had been lasting longer, usually one to two days of dirty, brown or black water.
Tampa State Bank, with offices in Tampa and Marion, is expected to become a branch of SJN Bank, headquartered in St. John, by the end of this year.
Tampa bank has a long history in Marion County.
Two dogs that escaped and killed a cat Saturday are owned by a would-be animal sanctuary operator with no license from the state or the city.
Interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said officers were sent at 8:15 p.m. to Fairway Dr. to investigate a report of two dogs roaming the neighborhood.
Months of political tension in Peabody will lead to an electoral showdown in November between the incumbent mayor and incumbent council president.
Two years ago, council president Kevin Burke considered running for mayor of Peabody. But one thing held him back.
For Bill and Essie’s BBQ in Marion, building a customer base has taken time and effort. But it also requires a strong dash of creativity, Megan Jones said.
Daryl, Megan’s husband and the restaurant’s chef, has cooked at the senior center and sold food at a variety of community events.
A Canton man originally charged with 49 sex charges made a plea bargain Tuesday and was convicted on five charges.
Matthew W. Dudte, 52, agreed to plead no contest to aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of aggravated endangering of a child.
Although it’s not certain that Marion will exceed its revenue neutral rate for 2026, council members voted Monday to notify the county clerk that it intended to do so.
“You have to give notice that you may do it,” city administrator Bryan Wells told council members. “We want to keep our options open at this moment.”
State officials have concluded their investigation of now-deceased Peabody city clerk Jonathan Clayton and turned the case over to the FBI.
“Our KBI case is closed,” Kansas Bureau of Investigation public affairs specialist Natalie Turner said. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation adopted the case from us.”
A state Babe Ruth baseball tournament for kids 16 and younger and an alumni reunion for former players are planned starting July 16 in Peabody.
Eight or more teams and 350 to 400 players and families are expected to descend on Peabody for the tournament.
Most out-of-towners waited until evening to show up for Friday’s Fourth Fest in Peabody.
Some arrived as late as 10 p.m.; that was when the fireworks show began, after all.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Marion County businesses, nonprofits, and residents with losses from storms and flooding June 3 to 7.
Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, equipment, inventory, and other assets.
Applications are open for those 17 and younger who want to participate in a special deer hunt Dec. 13 and 14 at Marion Wildlife Area.
Hunters will be limited to harvesting one deer. Each will be assigned a blind. Department of Wildlife and Parks staff will take hunters to their blinds and help with deer removal.
Public comment will be invited when Prairie Lawn Cemetery Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody Senior Center.
Topics discussed will include payroll, payables, burials, budget, cemetery-related problems, suggestion, and concerns.
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. July 16 in the Marion-Florence district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.
More information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.
Services for Bettie Batt, 98, Marion, who died Monday, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion.
Visitation with her family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion.
Services for Velda Klein Hiebert, 100, who died June 6, were Monday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Jost Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Born Dec. 16, 1924, to Ephraim J. and Agnes (Hein Foth) Klein, she grew up on a farm in the Ebenfeld community and was baptized by G.W. Lohrenz at Ebenfeld Church.
Services for Janette Walter, 93, who died Sunday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ebenfeld Church, rural Hillsboro.
Born Nov. 26, 1931, at Ransom, she married Joseph M. Walter Jr. on June 28, 1953, in Goltry, Oklahoma.
IN MEMORIAM: Viola Hiebert
Amid the herd of potential candidates unwilling to serve our county by seeking to fill a legislative vacancy, a dark horse stands out. Actually, it’s a dark cat — my black-and-white tabby, Zenger.
Zenger proved his readiness for politics the other night when I departed in a hurry to marvel at fireworks at the county lake and left out a carryout box that still had a few slices of pizza in it.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Something for nothing
“I’m kind of embarrassed to ask this, but does anyone know what time the parade starts?” Aaron Waddell said into the microphone. “Is it at 4 or 5?”
Waddell was sitting in a swivel chair in an announcer’s booth above Peabody’s baseball field. His voice traveled through loudspeakers and washed over the city park.
