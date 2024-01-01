HEADLINES

  • Dozens of deer poached for antlers

    Deer have been shot, their antlers harvested, and the carcasses left to rot in the field, wildlife officials confirmed Monday. Deer poaching has occurred primarily in Morris County, but game warden Layne Watkins said a few complaints had been made in Chase County, too.

  • Hillsboro to lose fast-food chain

    Wendy’s in Hillsboro will close permanently the day before Thanksgiving, according to a spokesman for its corporate owner. The fast-food chain announced late in October that 140 outdated stores in underperforming areas would be closed, and an equal number of new locations would be opened.

  • Write-in winner’s pay may recruit successor

    Michelle Brown isn’t asking for a raise now that she has been certified as winner of a write-in campaign for Marion County attorney. She plans to ask county commissioners to cut her $94,750 to $98,568 annual salary and set aside the savings to help entice a new county attorney to move here in four years.

  • Old buildings, new money; Marion revives interest in 60% credit for renovations

    Marion revives interest in 60% credit for renovations By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion City Council members heard Monday from an architect whose company surveyed historic downtown buildings five years ago.

  • Boy mauled by family pet

    A 9-year-old Peabody boy was rushed to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita after he was bitten on the face by a dog last week in the 900 block of N. Maple St. in Peabody. Peabody firefighters provided first aid while Marion ambulance was en route.

OTHER NEWS

  • Newspaper editors inducted into hall of fame

    Joan Meyer, 98, died Aug. 12, 2023, of sudden cardiac arrest attributed to stress of having seven police officers and sheriff’s deputies invade her home for more than 2½ hours to execute a search warrant that later was ruled legally insufficient. She had worked for the Record for more than 60 years and continued to produce its popular Memories column each week up until her death.

  • Faith, flavor propel mustard company

    Resting in a low, unassuming building in the northernmost corner of Hillsboro lies the headquarters of Grannie’s Homemade Mustard. That mustard tasted by the likes of Boris Yeltsin and shipped as far as Japan and Kuwait should be housed in such a space is surprising.

  • Free electric car chargers energize county

    With the price of gasoline at close to $3 a gallon nationally, days, drivers might consider an electric car as their next vehicle. Yes, they’re not great on rough terrain, and yes, your neighbors may make fun of you. But the cars are far better for the environment, and could save you a lot of money.

  • Commissioner-elect visits Hillsboro

    New county commissioner Mike Beneke was in attendance throughout the 2½-hour meeting when Hillsboro City Council met Tuesday night. He thanked council members for their continued work and, in typically blunt fashion, noted his excitement for his new role.

  • Bed tax pays for merchants group to hire part-time aide

    Sarah Yutzy of Yoder is the first-ever administrator for Marion Merchants Association. The part-time position, filled last month, is paid with proceeds from the city’s transient guest tax, a tax on lodging paid by visitors renting rooms for fewer than 28 days.

DEATHS

  • Marvin Rediker

    Services for Marvin Rediker, 98, Durham, who died Sunday at Kansas Veterans Home, Winfield, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Durham. Interment will be at Durham Park Cemetery. Born Nov. 11, 1926, to Martin and Emma (Meier) Rediker, his wife, Marjor Rediker, died in 2008.

  • Benny Vannocker

    Services for Bentlee Jordan Scott “Benny” Vannocker, who died Thursday, two days before his third birthday, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were Tuesday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro. Born Nov. 16, 2021, in Winfield, he was received May 20, 2022, by Jess and David Vannocker of Hillsboro.

OPINION

  • Offering joy to our part of the world

    At a time when we’re all looking to capitalize on what makes our community better than others, we need to realize that tradition is a commodity small towns like ours have in abundance. My 48-year-old son and I, for example, have celebrated Thanksgiving in Marion every year — minus one marred by COVID — since before he learned to read. <BRAG MODE ON>

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Out-of-town tourist

  • CORRECTION:

    Correction and Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Free movies planned at Hillsboro library

    Free movies will be shown at 2 and 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Public Library. The library is contractually forbidden to advertise the movies’ name. The first, based on a children’s book by Crockett Johnson and rated PG, is about a boy named Harold who causes anything he touches with his purple crayon to come to life.

  • Christmas Child gifts to be collected

    Shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to be distributed by Operation Christmas Child to needy children are being accepted this week at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, 610 S. Main St., Hillsboro. Boxes may be dropped off from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday.

  • Blood drives planned

    Four blood drives are planned in Marion County in the next few weeks:

  • Democrats elect officers

    David Yoder was elected chairman; Christine Cederberg, vice chairman; and Janet Bryant, secretary treasurer when Marion County Democratic precinct committee members met Saturday in Marion to reorganize. Officers were elected to two-year terms. Vacant positions will be filled later by the chairman.

  • Cemetery board to meet

    Cemetery related concerns may be brought to Prairie Lawn Cemetery’s board at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody Senior Center.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns ends season as runner-up

    Peabody-Burns’s season came to an end Friday night in Tescott with the Warriors losing 28-14 in the section round of the state football playoffs. “It was a good season overall. However, we did fall short on where we should have been as a team,” head coach Eric Dutton said.

  • Once Upon a Mattress

    Marion High school’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” an uproarious update to Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” was staged by 30-some students Friday and Saturday nights at the Performing Arts Center. The musical was directed by Megan Jones, co-owner of Bill and Essie’s BBQ, who has a degree in technical theater and worked in costume design for 10 years. Musical direction was provided by the school’s vocal music teacher, Shyla Harris. staff photos by nicholas kimball

