An employee for Crave 'n' Kettle Corn mixes a batch of freshly cooked corn that was then bagged and sold to shoppers at Saturday's Art in the Park.



Late August rains gave this sunflower a growth boost. It's located near the northeastern corner of the courthouse. Our own reporter, Alex Simone, is 6'3" tall and can't reach the plant top.



Lilly Lundy attacks the ball during Marion's match with Wichita Defenders. Warriors won the match in straight sets.