HEADLINES

  • Marion can't close dike's flood gate

    Marion cannot fully close a flood gate north of town during heavy rain, leaving the city with limited control over incoming water, city administrator Brian Wells told the city council Monday. Crews working with the Cottonwood Valley Drainage District recently cleared debris downstream, near the S. Commercial St. outflow, and improved flow through Luta Creek by about 50%, Wells said.

  • Stinkin' prank sickens students

    Peabody-Burns High School was evacuated Thursday after what initially was thought to be a natural gas leak sickened students and prompted a multi-agency emergency response. A call came about 2:15 p.m., Peabody fire chief Colton Glenn said. Responders preparing for a possible gas or carbon monoxide incident.

  • Martial arts school builds confidence

    What started as a college curiosity has grown into more than a decade of martial arts instruction in Hillsboro for sensei Mervin Lare. Lare teaches Dàyǒu Dào, a traditional system focused on self-defense, confidence, and persistence.

  • Only zoning board members will hear appeals

    County commissioners voted Monday to limit membership on the Board of Zoning Appeals to Planning and Zoning Commission members. Commissioner Clarke Dirks casted the lone opposing vote. Commissioner Dave Crofoot was absent. The move isn’t illegal, according to county counselor Brad Jantz, but it does raise interesting challenges in that the appeals board issues final rulings, appealable only in court, to actions taken by the planning commission.

  • Record wins 33 statewide awards

    Included are 17 first-place awards for:
  • Best story originating from a public notice for a story about how the sheriff avoided being listed along with other delinquent taxpayers.
  • Best story / photo combination about motorcycles racing in Florence, which a judge termed “a creative article and wonderful photos.”
  • Best headline writing, which a judge wrote had “good use of not just puns but also metaphors.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Interim administrator attends 1st Hillsboro council meeting

    Interim administrator Michael Webb had his first full meeting with the Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday as city leaders moved from a prevention update to utility work, public art, and a delayed nuisance hearing. Adrien Piercy, event coordinator for the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Marion County, told council members that efforts to reduce youth drug and alcohol use across the county rely on school programs, community outreach, and shifting grant funding.

  • Goessel, Hillsboro get airport grants

    Airport improvements in Hillsboro and Goessel will move forward with new state funding. Alfred Schroeder Field at Hillsboro has awarded $250,115 to crack-seal and seal-coat pavement, while Hiebert Airfield at Goessel will receive $4,365 for a runway drainage project.

  • Unsolved robbery makes novel idea

    A long-unsolved bank robbery in a quiet Marion County community has inspired a new novel by local author Thane Schwartz, who recently released his tenth book, Tumor: A Love Story. The book draws loose inspiration from a 2002 robbery of Pilsen State Bank, a case that has never been solved, Schwartz said

  • Candidate speaks to Patriots group

    Property taxes, economic incentives and tensions between state and local government are among the biggest issues facing Kansans, gubernatorial candidate Stacy Rogers said Sunday during a Patriots for Liberty meeting. Rogers, a Wichita-area business owner, said she had spent more than a year meeting residents statewide and hearing consistent concerns about affordability and government policy.

DEATHS

  • Gerald Bain

    No services are planned for Gerald Ray Bain, who died April 12. Born and raised in Peabody, he graduated from Peabody High School and Wichita State University and was employed by Coleman, Koch Oil Company, Rent-A-Center, and LC Enterprises.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Johnsie Buller

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joel Hayes Sr.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jerald Skibbe

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • No wonder people distrust government

    Imagine you make a request to some committee at work, but it’s denied. You decide to appeal but find the appeals committee consists entirely of people on the original committee. Not fair, right? But that’s exactly what Marion County commissioners voted Monday to do with the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Imagine that you bought a bunch of gizmos a few years ago that supposedly would save time and money, but they were plagued by problems. So, you go into debt to buy replacements and almost immediately find out they seem to have similar problems. That’s the City of Marion’s experience with automatically read water meters.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Returning home

  • AMERICA AT 250:

    Democracy depends as much on restraint as on strength

  • LETTERS:

    Helping feed seniors

PEOPLE

  • Softball tourney to raise money for memorials

    A softball tournament Saturday at the ball field in Tampa will raise money for memorials to Gene Schafer, Darren Makovec, and Donald Muelller. Teams of 10 players — five men and five women, age 10 and older — will compete in a “duck soup” format, with rules changing every inning. A concession stand will be available.

  • Cruises to begin

    Peabody’s Sunday Cruise season will kick off 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 24. The event will include hot dogs, hamburgers, and s’mores around a fire pit provided by Eyestone Automotive and Fab.

  • Old-time barn dance planned

    A free, old-time barn dance is planned for 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 2 at Pioneer Bluffs, a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177. Dances will alternate between dances for couples (two-step and waltz) and caller-led, group, or “contra” dances in lines, circles, and squares. Beginners can receive instruction in caller-led dances at 6 p.m. Old-time fiddle tunes and as well as classic and vintage country music will be provided by the seven-piece Land Band.

  • Symphony to perform

    The South Kansas Symphony will perform Monday at Peabody-Burns High School. Included will be the world premiere of “Malaqatin Meetings,” a new work by local cellist Susan Mayo. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. It will be part of a three-city series. The piece blends Western classical music with Eastern traditions and is inspired by Pakistani visual patterns. Additional selections will include Gabriel Fauré’s “Pavane” and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 “Romantic.” Admission costs $10 for adults. It’s free for children 12 and younger with an adult and a school ID.

  • Plants for sale at library

    Orders for red and pink geraniums, Boston ferns, and flowering baskets are being accepted through Monday at Marion City Library, (620) 382-2442. Plants, costing $15 each, will be delivered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St.

  • Senior Center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

SPORTS

  • Warrior girls win Cottonwood relays; boys, 2nd

    Marion’s girls placed first and boys second out of nine teams Thursday at Cottonwood Falls. “We had another good track meet overall in Chase County,” coach Shaun Craft said.

  • Golfer finishes 4th at 91

    Centre’s Easton Glessner placed fourth Monday in Council Grove with a 91. Marion was scheduled to attend but is not listed as a team on the final score card.

  • Marion athletes honored

    Hailey Harshman and Jeremiah Nienstedt have been named Marion High School’s Champions of Character for April. Harshman was honored for her perseverance and never backing down from a challenge, setting a strong example in and out of the classroom.

  • Warriors sweep Eagles, face Trojans this week

    The Warriors put on a scoring clinic Friday against Canton-Galva, winning 17-6 and 35-9. Jameson Looper scored seven runs.

MORE…

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