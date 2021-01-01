HEADLINES

  • COVID cases rise eightfold

    Despite an eightfold increase in the number of confirmed cases from the same period a year ago, the extent of the latest outbreak of COVID-19 is only starting to be seen. According to Kansas Health and Environment statistics, the county had 22 COVID diagnoses between Aug. 26 and Sept. 26, 2020. During the same time this year, 173 people have been diagnosed with COVID.

  • Home at last: Kapaun hearse pauses to visit parents' graves

    Father Emil J. Kapaun’s hearse made a final stop Monday at the graves of Bessie and Enos Kapaun for an overdue reunion with his parents. Friends and family remember how his mother prayed for her son’s return. After 72 years, he came home this weekend.

  • Kids weren't alone sampling new things on Old Settlers

    People got a taste of the future during Old Settlers when owners of a future barbecue restaurant handed out preview samples. Megan and Daryl Jones, now living in Olathe, came to Marion to enjoy the event and hand out barbecue samples so people know what to expect when Bill and Essie’s BBQ opens at 301 E. Main St.

OTHER NEWS

  • County lake dam to get minimal repair

    County commissioners opted Monday to do the minimum necessary to repair the county lake dam after water swept over it late in June. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett presented a report from Sustainable Environmental Consultants of Des Moines that estimated costs of $83,900 for minimum repair, $142,450 for medium repair, and $404,000 for maximum repair.

  • Hillsboro completes strategic plan

    A strategic plan for Hillsboro finally is complete 19 months after work on it began. In January 2020, while Larry Paine was still city administrator, council members started discussing what they wanted the city to look like in 2026.

  • Hot, dry weather stunts corn yields

    The fall corn crop is the best it has ever been or dreadfully mediocre. It just depends on where you are and whom you ask. “It’s crazy,” said James Olsen from the cab of his harvester. “It’s farming. It’s like a big trip to Vegas every time you make a round.”

  • Political signs sprouting

    As elections near, political signs are cropping up along Marion streets. But some have appeared a location that might raise questions.

  • Flu shot to be offered

    Flu shots will be at the health department and at walk-in community clinics Oct. 4 to 18. Shots will be available at the county health department Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment. Appointments are being accepted at (620) 382-2550.

  • Blood drives planned

    With the American Red Cross experiencing what it describes as a critical shortage of blood, particularly Type O, donations will be accepted Oct. 6 in Peabody and Oct. 11 in Goessel. In Peabody, the blood drive will be 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Peabody-Burns High School, 810 N. Sycamore St. In Goessel, it will be 1 to 6 p.m. at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St.

  • Solar saves, just not as much anymore

    When Hillsboro approved installation of solar panels in April, three residents installed solar panels to their homes. Hillsboro resident Corbin Rives added solar panels on his roof, primarily to add equity to the house.

COUNTY

  • Lost Springs cafe set to reopen

    A building that housed a popular Lost Springs Mexican eatery has been bought by former owner Delora Alvarez’s grandson, who plans to reopen what had been Al’s Café. Ryan Makovec closed on the property at 101 S. Berry St. this past week with an eye toward reopening it with his brother, Justin.

  • Pancakes and grants to feed Peabody Fall Fest

    A pancake feed will kick off Peabody Community Foundation’s 2021 grant awards from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Senior Center. Coffee, orange juice, and locally made sausage will also be served. Cost is donation to the foundation.

  • Hillsboro alumni slated to reunite

    Hillsboro High School’s All School Reunion will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, with a reunion banquet at 6 p.m. On Friday, alumni may go to the high school for lunch and a tour of the school.

  • Tailgate planned for homecoming

    Hillsboro FFA alumni will serve a $7 pulled pork meal at a tailgate party starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Joel Wiens Stadium before this week’s Trojan homecoming football game against Haven. Proceeds will benefit the school’s FFA chapter.

AUTO

  • Kapaun-era jeep part of services

    A 1943 military Jeep that veteran Robert Novak of Lost Springs has led Kapaun Day processions into Pilsen for 10 or 12 years was again in the lead Saturday as the chaplain’s remains arrived at St. John Nepomucene Church. Novak, 94, was behind the wheel as usual. Veteran Ken Novak of Tampa accompanied him.

  • Chips are down if you need repairs

    When asked whether Hillsboro Ford had any vehicle computer chips in stock, Randy Hagen responded, “Does anybody?” A worldwide chip shortage has delayed car manufacturing and repair.

  • A big night for little fans

    Fire trucks, construction equipment, cranes, an ambulance, a police car, and a helicopter were parked and opened up Thursday outside Hillsboro Elementary School so kids could crawl inside and learn about them. Big Truck Night, now in its 16th year, last happened in 2019. Hillsboro students were greatly pleased when it could take place again last week.

  • Squad cars have squads of just 1

    The responsibility of a car is almost as heavy as the vehicle itself. Vehicles issued to police officers have even more weight to them — that being the expectations of the entire community. “When vehicles are issued to officers as a piece of their equipment, they are responsible for the car, any damage that happens to the car, and making sure maintenance is done at the appropriate time,” Hillsboro assistant chief Jessey Hiebert said. “You’ll notice a sense of pride when an officer has his own personal patrol car.”

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Writing's on the wall: Your rights are at stake

    Bean-counting bureaucrats bent on boosting taxpayer money away from private enterprise have conspired with expensive, loophole-seeking lawyers to once again challenge your right to know what goes on in government. Their latest scheme, started in McPherson County and now trying to spread to Marion County, involves municipalities declaring that their websites are newspapers.

  • The best of the best

    Ignoring an unwelcome watering of a downtown lawn by an over-lubricated or under-civilized alumnus lining up for Saturday’s parade, Old Settlers Day was, indeed, the best ever. It wasn’t the parade itself — still more than 40 minutes of kids clamoring to be showered in tons of tossed candy. Nor was it the turnout — understandably down a tad as pandemic totals continue to rise.

  • Opening up about COVID

    We understand some people don’t believe COVID-19 is a problem or wish it would go away, but sticking heads in the sand and failing to let others know when COVID strikes won’t solve anything. When a major outbreak occurred at Peabody Health and Rehab, the only notification provided by the nursing home or county health officials was to let a state agency know so it could post a number in an online form that only the most diligent and least pressed for time citizens would ever bother to look at. We’re still getting a runaround trying to confirm what, from monitored radio transmissions, appeared to be a death there.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Keeping all the keepsakes

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • County football is on a roll

    All five county teams grabbed victories this past weekend. two at home and three on the road. Marion bested Haven 20-18, at its homecoming as Goessel beat Argonia-Attica, 44-36.

  • Marion to shift to 1A in football

    As expected, several Marion County school districts will be changing classifications for football next fall. Marion will move down from Class 2A to Class 1A, the state’s smallest, because of declining enrollment and a reduced number of schools classified in 3A and 2A.

  • Hillsboro volleyball 3rd at Douglass

    Hillsboro beat El Dorado for third place Saturday in a tournament Douglass High School. Trojans Sammie Saunders, Savannah Shahan, and Zaylee Werth were chosen for the all-tournament team.

  • Marion 1st, Goessel 2nd at Warrior cross-country

    Marion’s boys cross country won their Warrior Invitational this past week. Gavin Wasmuth finished first at the Big M Ranch with at time of 18 minutes, 27 seconds, Luke Wessel was second at 18 minutes, 37 seconds and Christopher Berry was placed fourth at 18 minutes, 50 seconds.

  • Contest seeks common ground

    Juniors and seniors from Marion County public schools are eligible to enter a statewide essay contest sponsored locally by the Florence Masonic lodge. County winners will receive $100 for first place and $50 for second and be eligible to compete for $12,000 in prizes for eight winners statewide.

  • Church plans youth activities

    Children’s activities at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church will begin Oct. 6. Activities will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the fellowship hall foundation room for preschool and elementary school, the shelter house for junior high, and the youth house for high school students.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP