Not every town in the county celebrates Halloween as extensively as Marion does. An evening drive this week proves that yard decorations aren't just for Christmas anymore. Elaborate Halloween displays grace many front yards, including Daniel and Lisa Adame's house at 408 S. Lincoln St.



Skylar and Stoney Andres show off their goat, Stinky, decorated for Halloween during Marion's Falloween.



Competing on his rain-soaked home course, Marion senior Eli Klenda won regional competition this past Saturday. Marion's entire boys' and girls' teams qualified for state this coming Saturday in Wamego.