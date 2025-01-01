HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Police, princesses, Dorothy, a T-rex, Olaf the snowman, even a chubby granny trying to find a lost dog she had sat on converged Friday on Main St. in Marion for trick-or-treating.
Construction workers place a fuel tank underground Thursday at Casey's General Store. For several weeks, Casey's gas pumps have been inoperable as the stores replace its gasoline storage.
Eli Gaeddert, junior from Goessel, won the Class 1A state championhip Saturday morning.
Braxton Hiebert is the first to touch the end zone Friday for Hillsboro after a 17-yard pass from quarterback Zayne Haslett.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing