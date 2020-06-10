HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion High School students enjoy the reopened swim area at Marion County Lake on Monday night. The gang came to cool off as temperatures hovered in the 90s.
A city worker installs a new fitting to restore power Friday.
Kapaun Museum volunteer Harriet Bina prays the rosary Sunday on Father Kapaun Day. The Kapaun Museum will be reopening for tours, she said.
DJ Duane McCarty is a regular at Hillsboro's monthly Main St. cruise. At Saturday's cruise McCarty, State Farm employee Becky Walsh, second from right, and chamber of commerce members helped raise $800 plus food donations for Hillsboro's food bank at Main Street Ministries.
