An activity bus loaded with Marion High School football players caught fire Friday afternoon north of McPherson on Interstate 135.
The bus was on the way back from football camp at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Marion violated Kansas Open Records Act by refusing to release texts that may have implicated politicians in Aug. 11 raids at the newspaper and two homes.
After hearing an admission last fall from restaurant owner Kari Newell that Police Chief Gideon Cody had asked her to destroy text messages they had exchanged, the
Peabody’s interim city clerk, who handles payments at city hall until his replacement hired Monday takes over, has three felony convictions and still owes $195,712.50.
Court records show that Jonathan Clayton-King, husband of council member Christopher King, pleaded guilty Dec. 13, 2016, in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, to forgery, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.
In the 36 days in which Peabody has been without even a first-responder ambulance crew, more than one-quarter of all county ambulance calls have gone to Peabody addresses, according to a
If Peabody would have had an ambulance during that period, it would have been the county’s busiest.
Depleted ranks of sheriff’s deputies and Marion and Peabody police have translated into dramatic decreases in numbers of arrests.
So far this year, total arrests for new offenses countywide have declined 40% from the same period a year ago and 53.2% from the same period two years ago, according to a
After weeks of discussion, a resolution opposed to what critics call a 30x30 conservation “land grab” will be presented at next week’s county commissioners’ meeting.
On July 1, commissioners directed county counsel Brad Jantz to write a resolution against the program, a network of policies spread among numerous federal agencies that aims to conserve 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
One week after commissioners reviewed administrator Tina Spencer’s first budget draft and complimented her on a budget that slightly dipped below a revenue-neutral rate, accountant Scot Loyd tried Monday to persuade them to change course.
Loyd pointed out that interest rates had risen but the budget Spencer proposed didn’t take that into account when considering rates on future borrowing.
Chase County rancher Sammy Jo Peterson, who played basketball at Tabor College and received a master’s of business administration from Tabor, has been named operations director of Pioneer Bluffs historical nonprofit ranch near Matfield Green.
Democratic congressional candidate Nancy Boyda will speak at 10 a.m. July 13 at Hillsboro City Hall, 118 E. Grand Ave.
Fellow Democratic candidate Matt Kleinmann was invited to the public session, sponsored by Marion County Democrats, but was unable to attend.
A five-year plan for regional solid waste management will be reviewed at 7 p.m. July 7 by Central Kansas Regional Solid Waste Authority at the McPherson-area transfer station, 1431 17th Ave., McPherson.
A $1.3 million bid from Shilling Construction of Manhattan to add a four-inch overlay to US-56/77 from 6th St. in Lincolnville 4.8 miles north of a quarter of a mile south of 340th Rd. has been approved by Kansas Department of Transportation. No timetable for the project has been announced.
Mass for Patricia “Patty” Ray (Longhofer) McLinden, 81, who died July 3, was Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Florence.
She was born April 28,1943, in Wichita to Raymond and Patricia Longhofer.
IN MEMORIAM: Ernest Sommerfeld
IN MEMORIAM: Glenn Goertz
IN MEMORIAM: 'Brad' Case
Rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air gave proof through several nights last week that our patriotism was still there.
Either that or people like to see things blow up — which may explain why so many seem so intent on having a felon or a feeb as commander-in-chief and why a financial felon is filling fiscal roles, at least temporarily, in one of our towns.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Front-porch musing
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Circling the food wagons
Peabody Super Swimmers won a five-team Mid-Kansas Small League meet Sunday at Council Grove.
Team standings
1. Peabody, 1,047 points. 2. Herington, 1036½. 3. Abilene, 646. 4. Soloman, 551½. 5. Council Grove, 363.
PEABODY winners
Boys 8 and younger
Isaac Eldridge — 25 butterfly.
Boys 9 to 10
Holden Marshall — 25 backstroke.
Girls 9 to 10
Logann Frazier — 25 butterfly, 25 backstroke, 25 freestyle, and 100 individual medley.
Veydance Makovec — 100 freestyle.
100 freestyle relay (Makovec, Emma Patridge, and Frazier).
Girls 11 to 12
Ellie Ensz — 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke.
Ava Hurst — 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle.
200 medley relay (Ensz, Hurst, Hayley Mitts, Evan Makovec).
200 freestyle relay (Mitts, Makovec, Ensz, and Hurst).
Girls 15 to 18
Chloe Callahan — 50 butterfly, 50 freestyle, and 200 freestyle.
200 freestyle relay (Autumn Tracy, Madelynn Blythe, Adyson Winter, and Callahan).
A dairy project by Peabody-Burns graduate Alexander Young, now a student at Wichita State, was among 28 winners announced last week in a statewide competition sponsored by Kansas 4-H Youth Development.
State winners are eligible to attend 4-H National Congress in November in Atlanta.