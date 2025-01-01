HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hanging around just long enough to be photographed, a pileated woodpecker makes a quick appearance near the bird feeders Sunday before a bossy blue jay chases him away. Pileated woodpeckers are one of the largest woodpecker species in North America that are famous for making a large, nearly rectangular carvings into trees. Hanging around just long enough to be photographed, a pileated woodpecker makes a quick appearance near the bird feeders Sunday before a bossy blue jay chases him away. Pileated woodpeckers are one of the largest woodpecker species in North America that are famous for making a large, nearly rectangular carvings into trees.



Reconstruction of a Marion High School retaining wall damaged when a vehicle apparently slid on hedge apples left on Main st. for Halloween began Tuesday. Reconstruction of a Marion High School retaining wall damaged when a vehicle apparently slid on hedge apples left on Main st. for Halloween began Tuesday.



Candy canes decorate outside Zach and Keri Collett's home. Candy canes decorate outside Zach and Keri Collett's home.