  • Candidate links court vote to abortion

    In a Sunday afternoon speech punctuated by multiple references to God, gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson told Marion County Patriots for Liberty that next summer’s vote on whether to elect state Supreme Court justices would be the most important decision voters have to make. Replacing what was designed to be a merit-based system with one in which justices would be elected, much as politicians are, would restore power to average people, Masterson said.

  • 'Tis the season to share holiday cheer

    It’s not yet Thanksgiving, but it’s time to begin thinking Christmas. Marion City Library will sponsor its annual Christmas home tour fundraiser Dec. 7, offering a chance to see how others prepare for the holiday season.

  • Deer crashes break record, rise 16%

    Forty-five years ago, three wrecks involving deer in a single week made headlines in Marion County. This past week, the county logged more than six times that many — a record 19.

  • Paper to print 2 days early

    Because mail delivery will be disrupted by the Thanksgiving holiday next week, the Papers will be available Monday instead of Wednesday at our office, on newsstands, and online. Deadlines will be advanced accordingly.

  • Write-ins win in Peabody

    Two write-in candidates beat the odds — and four opponents listed on the ballot — to win seats on Peabody City Council, a canvas by county commissioners confirmed Friday. Bailey Penner with 145 votes and Andrew Rosine with 136 easily defeated Randy Dalke, 65; Beth Peter, 61; James Philpott, 43; and Jennifer Bush, 31.

  • Marion may change rules on RVs, trash trucks

    Marion residents may have to change where they park their recreational vehicles, and trash trucks may have to change how they get to the county transfer station. Those were among items discussed but not acted upon at Monday’s Marion City Council meeting.

  • Collection agency tackles unpaid EMS bills

    Marion County’s ambulance service has found a better way to make patients pay their bills. Emergency Medical Services has hired a collection agency to handle unpaid bills because office administrator Jamie Shirley could take only take 20 patients to small claims court each year.

  • Commissioner questions road costs

    County commissioner Clarke Dirks raised questions Monday about $798,000 the county spent this year to purchase and haul rock. He also questioned how much the county was spending on concrete and whether it was seeking bids before buying.

  • Rumor about chain auto parts store worries Hillsboro

    If rumors that an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store is coming to Hillsboro are true, officials are worried about its impact on a local auto parts store. “I have heard the rumor, but we don’t have anything to back that up,” city administrator Matt Stiles said Tuesday. “There have been no permits pulled, no records changed, or even questions from a new owner.”

  • Support for recycling cited

    Hillsboro residents who recycle would be willing to pay more to continue recycling. Hillsboro City Council member Ronald Wilkins told council members Tuesday that residents were concerned that recycling was being mixed with trash and taken to a landfill.

  • Dustin Gomez

    Services for Dustin Nicholas Gomez, 42, who died at home in Plano, Texas, will be scheduled later. Born March 31, 1983, in Wichita to Robert and Teresa (Waner) Gomez, he worked as a sales representative for Bell and McCoy Tool and Safety Solutions Division.

  • Alfred Konarik

    Services for Alfred Daniel Konarik, 87, who died Nov. 2 in Oklahoma City, were Nov. 5. Born March 9, 1938, in Hillsboro, he was a graduate of Marion High School and frequently returned for Old Settlers Day and class reunions.

  • Kathleen Oborny

    Funeral Mass for Kathleen A. (Steiner) Oborny, 88, who died Friday at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Visitation will begin at 6 tonight, followed by a prayer vigil at 7. Interment will be at Pilsen Cemetery.

  • Falling leaves and rising taxes

    The war never ends. Turn back an incursion one day, and you’ll find yourself facing another the next. Continual aerial bombardment buries all signs of life and forces us to devote far too much effort to a hopeless cause. No, I’m not talking about Gaza or Ukraine or even, God forbid, Venezuela, if it becomes the replacement for immigrants, tariffs, shutdowns, and Jeffrey Epstein as the topic du jour on talking head “news” shows and hatemongering, anti-social media “news” feeds.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Keeping office hours

  • Blood drives scheduled

    Four blood drives are planned in Marion County in the next few weeks. Donations will be accepted:

  • Fewer likely to travel

    Fewer Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving this year even as gas prices remain near their lowest holiday level since the pandemic, according to a survey by the GasBuddy fuel savings app. GasBuddy’s 2025 Thanksgiving travel survey indicates that 60% of Americans plan to take a road trip, a sharp decrease from 72% last year.

  • Card shower requested

    The family of Ruth Hamm, who will turn 90 Monday, is asking for a card shower in honor of her birthday. Birthday wishes, notes, and kind remembrances may be sent in care of 821 26thAve, Canton KS 67428.

  • Surprise party planned

    Lester Funk is organizing a surprise 80th birthday party for his wife, Donna. An open house is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, 102 S. Ash St., Hillsboro.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 150 years ago

  • Swimmer signs with KU

    Hillsboro High School swimmer Lauryn Vogt signed a letter of intent Thursday to join the University of Kansas swim team on a full scholarship. Vogt has been a top female swimmer since freshman year. As a junior, she was named most outstanding athlete at the state swimming meet.

  • Peabody eliminated in football sectionals

    The Warriors jumped out to a 16-0 lead but couldn’t hang on, losing 52-30 at home Friday. “Even though the final score was not desired, I am very proud of the work the team did in that game,” coach Eric Dutton said. “They never gave up, and even when they were completely worn down they were finding ways to move the ball and make big plays on defense.”

