HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A cat has parked itself on top of the back roof of Town and Country Cafe. The cat has been living up there for a couple weeks and will come down only when it's hungry or wanting to say hi. A cat has parked itself on top of the back roof of Town and Country Cafe. The cat has been living up there for a couple weeks and will come down only when it's hungry or wanting to say hi.



Marion's Martin Bina does what he's been doing for 60 years: cut hair. Marion's Martin Bina does what he's been doing for 60 years: cut hair.



Heath Shields' eldest son, Chevy Shields, 11, gives his cow vaccinations. From 1889 to today, the Shields family has kept a cattle legacy alive. Heath Shields' eldest son, Chevy Shields, 11, gives his cow vaccinations. From 1889 to today, the Shields family has kept a cattle legacy alive.