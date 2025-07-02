HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Logs pile up at a bridge on 230th Rd. east of Turkey Creek Rd. A quarter of the bridge's approach also has washed away. The county is seeking grant money to repair this and other threatened bridges.
Lacy Westmoland has installed a four-foot wire fence around the front of her property. She wants an even taller fence to protect her and her shih zhu, Charlie, against loose dogs.
On a busy Friday, volunteer Betty Johnson cleans the bottom of a donated shoe in the back of St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe, which needs more younger volunteers.
Ellie and Zach Winsor sit in Central Park shade Thursday, selling snow cones and stickers. Ellie wants to make enough money to buy a truck when she reaches high school. "I come out here almost every day during summer," she said. She recommended the cotton-candy flavored snow cone.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing