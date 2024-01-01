HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Early Halloween decorator Denise Crabb adjusts a skeletal bat riding a horse at her house at 314 Miller St. in Marion. New this year, the bat's eyes glow red.
Wind farm opponent Thomas Britain has spent nearly $1,000 repairing vandalism to his "eyesore" sign at US-50 and Sunflower Rd.
Hillsboro's Noah Beavers (11) is credited with a sack during Friday night's game against Haven. Teammate Nash Dickinson (61) provided an assist.
Space Force astronaut Nick Hague, who spent his childhood in Marion County, is set to command a mission later this month to bring back two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station.
