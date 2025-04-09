HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Anglers line the heated fishing dock at Marion County Lake for a day of competition. Tyler Redford, perhaps aided by young Emerson Thomas, caught 23 crappie, the most of all participants.



Fashion show announcer Mary Ann Mack chats with two boys dressed in western wear during a fashion show Thursday at a District 4 Hospital Volunteers of Kansas meeting for which St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary was host.



Marion began work this week on a long-awaited renovation to Locust St. For many years, erosion left as much as eight feet of the box bridge beneath the street hanging in the air. A retaining wall at the edge of the street also had become increasingly endangered by growing cracks. In October, 2022, the state approved a grant paying for 70% of repairs and also adding new curbing from Lawrence St. to Main St. but construction was delayed.