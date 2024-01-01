BREAKING NEWS
A convicted financial felon, delinquent in his restitution, who rose from dogcatcher to interim city clerk amid mass firings and resignations in Peabody, is now missing, according to his council member husband, the Record learned Thursday.
Jonathan Clayton’s term as interim clerk recently was extended after a woman hired to fill a vacancy created by Jylle Wilson’s firing changed her mind about taking the job.
Tabor College and the Historic Elgin Hotel are among the county’s biggest recipients of federal COVID-19 funding.
Overall, businesses and governments in Marion County have received more than $40.8 million, or $3,457 per resident, so far, according to a new report by the Institute for Policy and Research at the University of Kansas.
Longtime 3rd District county commissioner Randy Dallke was nudged off the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Clarke Dirks unseated him, 184-152. Dirks will face Democrat Randy Eitzen in November.
Six days short of the first anniversary of now-disavowed raids on the Record newsroom and two homes, special prosecutors Monday cleared the newspaper and its staff of any wrongdoing.
They also announced that Gideon Cody, who led the raids as Marion’s police chief, would be charged with felony interference in the judicial process.
Marion City Council members made no mention during Monday’s meeting of a special prosecutor’s report that Gideon Cody, would be charged with a felony.
They did discuss whether to close portions of streets in the downtown for a merchants’ “Falloween” event Oct. 19.
A new study by researchers at the University of Kansas and Missouri University indicates that more than a third of journalists interviewed were concerned that law enforcement officers in their communities would use the raid on the Marion County Record to justify raids on their offices.
“There’s a sense that if they can get away with this, it’ll be open season on all of us,” the researchers quoted one journalist as saying.
A free program honoring the memory of Joan Meyer and observing the first anniversary of police raids on the
The program will include a screening of the award-winning Wichita Eagle documentary, “Unwarranted: The Senseless Death of Journalist Joan Meyer.”
The moral of this story is that it’s never too late to learn new things.
Tillie Schafers will be 93 in September, but she is just now starting to learn piano. Wanda Williams is her teacher.
Work is expected to begin late this year on 12 duplexes to be built south of Dollar General in Hillsboro using money from a Kansas Housing Resources Corporation tax credit award.
The housing corporation awarded $2 million in tax credits toward the $9.2 million project.
It will take three years, but Hillsboro’s Orchard St. intersection with US-56 will get improvement with a grant from Kansas Department of Transportation.
Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles told council members Tuesday that the project would cost $478,780 with a city share of $23,939.
Saturday’s triple-digit heat didn’t deter die-hard bluegrass fans from lining the stage at the county lake.
Neither did it intimidate first-time bluegrass listeners.
County firefighters say they are not getting pages and Active 911 alerts — or are getting them too late to matter.
Goessel Fire Chief Matt Voth sent an email July 26 to Sheriff Jeff Soyez, Administrator Tina Spencer, commissioners, and other fire chiefs citing problems firefighters are having.
Darren L. Roller, 62, Canton, was taken to Hillsboro Community Hospital after a wreck at 2:35 p.m. Friday at US-56 and K-15/Holly Rd.
The crash sent his 2008 Ford F-150 careening into a ditch, where it overturned.
For the first time in more than 15 years, subscription prices are increasing.
When subscription prices last increased, the cost of a hamburger steak was half what it is now. So was the cost of a 12-pack of soft drinks.
Two movies will be shown Tuesday at Hillsboro Public Library. A movie for young audiences at 6 p.m., and another rated PG-13 will be shown at 7:30 p.m.
Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult for the second film. Free popcorn and water will be served during both shows.
A farmer-to-farmer breakfast meeting is planned for 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Peabody Township Library.
Matt Meyerhoff will discuss Natural Resource Conservation Service programs available for area farmers and ranchers, and they will talk about programs they have completed.
A free retirement class will be offered at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Marion Senior Center.
County aging department director Lu Turk said the class would be helpful for people preparing to sign up for Medicare in the next year.
Jenna Ratzlaff of North Newton, Democratic candidate for state representative in the district that represents Hillsboro, Peabody, Lehigh, and Goessel, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday at Goessel City Hall.
A short business meeting of Marion County Democrats will follow the public presentation. Refreshments will be served.
Prizes will be awarded at a turtle race at 1 p.m. Friday at Peabody Health and Rehab, 407 N. Locust St., Peabody. Contestants are being asked to bring their own turtles. Root beer floats will be served afterward.
Prairie Lawn Cemetery Board will conduct a public hearing on its budget at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody Senior Center, 106 N. Walnut St.
Services for Harold Triggs, who died Thursday in Vancouver, Washington, will be announced later
He was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Florence to Jess and Mary (Jackson) Triggs.
Services for Emmalyn Avis Hiebert, 86, of Beatrice, Nebraska, who died May 24, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, rural Goessel.
A play depicting Mennonites’ 1874 move from Russia to Goessel, presented Friday at Goessel High School auditorium, drew a packed house of eager viewers.
“From Russia To Kansas: A Story of the 1874 Mennonite Immigration,” was written over months by Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum volunteer Nancy Stucky.
As continental weather patterns move from El Nino to La Nina, expect warmer and drier weather during late summer and early fall, the National Weather Service says in its latest drought update.
Both in August and from now through October, expect a 40% to 50% chance of above-normal temperatures and a 33% to 40% chance of below normal rainfall, weather service models predict.
We used to have a saying in our office. Someone always was the “goat.” No, not the “greatest of all time.” Just the opposite: the person to be blamed for whatever ills came up that day.
Invariably, our “goat” was whoever happened not to be there that day. We suspect other offices work pretty much the same. It’s stupid. But it’s human nature. And we’ve tried to get rid of it.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTY: Getting ready for Mrs. Clean
LETTERS: Hands full,
Sympathies,
It took a year?,
A good start
An organization that travels throughout the country to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty made a stop Saturday outside the sheriff’s office to honor Rob Craft.
End of Watch is a group of motorcycle riders who make a nationwide trip every two years, leading a large rolling memorial trailer with photos of officers who died.
Free food will be available Aug. 21 to 24 for low-income residents aged 60 and over.
Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,580 plus $557 for each household member after the first.
