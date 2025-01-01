HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



This time of year, Marion Reservoir is frozen and still. But in summers past, algae blooms have posed danger to those around the waterfront.



A team of four, including two volunteers, worked Sunday and Monday on S. Buller to repair damage to a broken water main which prompted a boil order in Goessel.



Not all, but most of the Goessel girls were excited to take third place Saturday at the Cougar Classic after beating Wakefield, 35-30.