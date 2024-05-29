HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A gun fires and, one by one, racers take off on their bikes Sunday at the Florence Grand Prix. One motorist (right) wore a three-piece suit.
In honor of Memorial Day, members of Marion's Happy Hustlers 4-H club put flags on graves of veterans Friday at Marion Cemetery.
Hillsboro's Abbigail Williams strains to launch a shot more than 38 feet to capture fourth place at the state track meet Saturday in Wichita.
Sailboats, pontoons, fishing boats, and speedboats pulling water skiiers criss-cross Marion County Lake at the start of Memorial Day weekend.
