HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
There wasn't a lot for visiting Marion fans to cheer about as Hillsboro defeated Marion 61-27 in what used to be a key rivalry game. Still, Marion coach Kevin Dasenbrock encapsulated the energy that defined past clashes in urging on his players.
Galen Chizek of Marion rode his 1987 Yamaha BW200 Sunday to the Florence Bike Run with his Weimaraner, Blue, perched on the back of his seat Sunday. Florence has picked up the motorcycle event dropped by Cassoday.
About 100 people gathered Monday for the annual Hillsboro Chamber Community gala and bingo night. The night was Mardi Gras-themed and featured catered food, games, and the Hillsboro Community Foundation recognizing 2025 grant recipients.
Whodunit is the question in "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," a play by John Bishop that Marion High School will perform Thursday and Friday.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing