Corey Seacat digs under the street while Landon Pedersen and Caleb Williams remove dirt in an excavation pit as they work to uncover a leaking water main. Derrick Ratzloff pumps water out of the pit.



Vehicles struggled along a section of US-56 between Old Mill and Pawnee Rds. where gravel spilled on the roadway Saturday afternoon.



A 32-wheel flatbed trailer carrying a huge transformer makes a turn Thursday onto Jade Rd. at 330th Rd. Workers from Westar Energy accompanied the transformer from Tampa to elevate electric lines over the roadway. The transformer was destined for a new substation for the Diamond Vista Windfarm is building a few miles north from that intersection.