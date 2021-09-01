HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Caine Lucas Darrow, 5, holds up a glow stick Friday night.



Bikes are lined up Sunday in a parking lot at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen. The church was a stop in the Marion Veterans of Foreign War Post's poker chip run. Nearly four dozen bikers participated in the run, but some didn't make the entire course because of rain. The event raised $1362.38 for a planned Marion County War Memorial at the county lake.



Michael Klose operates a laser on a trailer bed Friday at Hillsboro Industries.