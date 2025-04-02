HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Centre senior Robert Spohn has been rapping under the "Lil Melon" alias for three years. "Recording usually takes about two hours, but I don't record every week," Spohn says. "Writing-wise, I probably put in four or five hours a week."
Jeremiah Nienstedt performs a solo called "El Verano" ("The Summer"), which he also will perform at upcoming music festivals.
Rylee Thomas tests the number of hurdles she can get through without a misstep.
From left, Rylee Voran and Khloe Funk practice their swings.
