HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Joshua Tajchman, co-owner of Taco's Food Truck at That One Place, says it can get up to 125 degrees inside his metal truck. Joshua Tajchman, co-owner of Taco's Food Truck at That One Place, says it can get up to 125 degrees inside his metal truck.



Workers for Vyve Broadband install poles and fiber optic Internet cable Friday from the west edge of Marion's downtown over the town's levy and Cottonwood River, then underground to Marion Reservoir's Eastshore neighborhood. Kenny Schiffner, technical operations manager for eastern Kansas, said the company was installing the cable at its own cost, not with any grant money. Vyve hopes to gain 100 customers after cable in installed, he said. Workers for Vyve Broadband install poles and fiber optic Internet cable Friday from the west edge of Marion's downtown over the town's levy and Cottonwood River, then underground to Marion Reservoir's Eastshore neighborhood. Kenny Schiffner, technical operations manager for eastern Kansas, said the company was installing the cable at its own cost, not with any grant money. Vyve hopes to gain 100 customers after cable in installed, he said.



A foam party kicks off kids' entertainment Friday night at the Tri-County Fair in Herington. A foam party kicks off kids' entertainment Friday night at the Tri-County Fair in Herington.