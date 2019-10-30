HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lincolnville Hett douses flames as a structure around an oil jack burns Thursday near 280th and Timber Rds.



A crowd gathered on the north side of US-56 in Marion applauds Clint Seibel as he cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of Edward's Cafe. Merchants threw a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrated the success of four Marion businesses. Marion County Hardware, Silk Salon, Trace of Copper, Rhino Car and Truck Wash.



Marj Sandberg displays a his-and-hers fall scarecrow scene in her front yard at 205 S. Freeborn St. in Marion.