  • Peabody-Burns teacher surrenders to court

    Christopher Young, a Peabody-Burns High School social studies teacher charged Feb. 23 with eight felony charges alleging sex offenses with two students, surrendered at the courthouse Monday afternoon. District Judge Michael Powers agreed to modify bond at the request of Young’s lawyer, John Rapp of Wichita.

  • Council takes aim at demo derby cars

    Owners of demolition derby cars in city limits might soon be subject to new restrictions. City council members at Monday’s meeting pondered making changes to resolve issues stemming back two years, when vehicles on lawns first came onto the radar screen. At that time, because of safety and esthetic concerns, an ordinance was created banning parking of vehicles on front yards. That ordinance levied increasing fines for repeat offenses.

  • Community center gets improvements

    Marion Community Center at city hall will soon have useable balcony space. Gene Winkler and Gene Christensen have worked eight days so far installing four levels of flooring and raising a wall along the edge of the balcony overlook.

  • Big challenge finding big dog a home

    There’s no bigger fan of Great Danes than Ida French of Marion, and no one’s heart hurts more at the prospect of giving one up. “They’re beautiful, they’re elegant, their silhouette is just amazing to me,” French said. “They’re just lovable big children in big dog bodies.”

  • Spreader fails as ice snarls county roads

    County road crews had to jump into creative mode last week after their single small spreader for scattering sand on icy roads went on the blink, but even so, road and bridge superintendent Jesse Hamm said he lacks the equipment and materials surrounding counties have to tackle icy conditions. “Every county that we touch does salt, as does KDOT,” Hamm said. “We’re in the era now that we need to get with the times. That little spreader we’ve got is not enough for this whole big county.”

  • Crash! Bang! Will you marry me?

    A few weeks ago, demolition derby aficionado Evan Slater of Florence realized he had a car that wasn’t worth fixing up for another season, but he knew it still had at least one more good run left in it. He suspected some of his driving buddies might be in the same boat, so he decided to try to pull together a last-gasp demo derby.

  • Artisan roasted coffee brews up business at Rhubarb Market

    When Tim and Alissa Unruh’s son, Aidan, a freshman at Hillsboro High School, approached them about a project for his entrepreneurship class, it began a process that led to the creation of Menno Beans, artisan roasted coffee beans in a variety of flavors. The Unruhs are owners of Rhubarb Market, located at The Shops at Kessler’s, in Hillsboro. They’ve been operating there since June, andoffer antique and vintage items, handcrafted furniture, repurposed pieces, baked home goodies, and now, Menno Beans coffee.

  • Corporation rejects renting from treasurer

    A potentially glaring conflict of interest proposed by economic development corporation treasurer Mike Beneke was avoided Tuesday when the group chose Emprise Bank for its offices. Beneke, who recently purchased the former Straub building in Marion, stood to profit from an offer to house the offices in his building for $1,000 a month.

  • Planning commission meeting rescheduled

    Wind farm overlay district amendments, lot split and boundary shift regulations, and the county comprehensive plan will be topics of a county planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. March 8 at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd. St, Marion. A Feb. 22 meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.

    Bugs and other critters will be on display when “The Bug Lady,” Carrie Tiemeyer, presents a Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts lobby at Tabor College. Tiemeyer will have more than 20 animals ranging from tarantulas to lizards with her as she teaches about habitats, animal biology, animal diets, and other topics. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with and be up close to the animals.

  • Illa Holtzinger

    Graveside services for former county lake resident Illa Holtzinger, 96, who died Feb. 19, were today at Old Mission Cemetery, Wichita. She was born Dec. 15, 1921.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Douglas Blehm

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charlotte Dawson

  • Carpenter crafts Victorian corbels

    When Mark Whitney, owner of Peabody Hardware and Lumber, was approached about doing some specialty pieces for a Victorian house in Peabody, he jumped at the opportunity for a new challenging project. “The people who actually own the home live in Texas right now but plan on moving here in July,” Whitney said. “We (my wife and I) kind of took them under our wing.”

  • Inherited house gets a makeover

    When Clara “Bunny” Kaiser of Lincolnville died in November 2013, she left her house to her son, Lester, and his wife, Barb. They lived a half block away. The house they inherited was a 1950s mobile home surrounded by additions.

  • Ice, fire, and water

    Welcome to Marion County, where farmers light controlled burns in dry fields while cars and trucks are sliding off icy roads. As we wrap up February, we’ve had two-thirds less precipitation than normal for the year, and as of Thursday, the National Drought Mitigation Center Drought Monitor lists the county as being under “severe drought.” Long-range projections through June suggest it’s anyone’s guess as to whether we’ll get our normal rainfall.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A palm tree in the tub

  • COMMENTARY:

    'Thank you for your service'

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Weather cancels two days of gatherings , Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • Marion girls win substate opener

    After a lackluster first half Monday, Marion High’s girls’ basketball team turned up the heat on both ends of the floor to earn a 40-24 victory over Herington. The only one scoring for Marion in the first quarter was Kourtney Hansen, who staked the team to an 8-5 lead. The Warriors made good on just 25 percent of their opening period possessions, victims of poor ball-handling and poor shooting.

  • Marion splits Warrior War with Berean

    In a game that has been twice canceled during the week by Mother Nature, it was Marion’s girls that overcame a late deficit to survive a 36-35 thriller. The red and blue Warrior boys hung with the blue and yellow ones for the first half, but a costly third quarter and rugged second half allowed Berean to pull away for a 53-38 win.

  • Trio of Warriors medal at state

    It was a mere point that foiled the Warrior wrestling trio of Tyler Palic, Charlie Nordquist, and Jarret McLinden’s chances of capturing first, third, and fifth place medals, respectively, Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling meet at Hays. Seniors Palic, and McLinden likely wrestled their final match, closing out phenomenal high-school careers.

  • Warrior forensics take first at SES

    The Marion High School forensics team picked up first- place out of 11 teams Saturday at Southeast of Saline. Saturday’s performance secured five tickets to May’s Class 2A state championship in Wichita in the process.

  • Centre boys end regular season at 16-4

    After a forfeited game with Peabody last week, Centre boys defeated Blue Valley-Randolph Saturday to end the regular season with a 16-4 record. They will receive a Wheat State League championship plaque and are seeded No. 1 in the substate tournament this week at Peabody-Burns.

  • School districts address school safety

    Local school districts are reviewing their security policies with renewed urgency to see how they can be improved. All districts have crisis plans and practice tornado and fire drills. They also are learning about how to respond to an active shooter. Hillsboro Teachers and staff at Hillsboro schools took active-shooter training at their first in-service of the year last fall.

  • Tabor to present 'Radium Girls'

    Tales of a period in American history during which business owners’ pursuit of profits led to widespread deleterious health effects will be portrayed in Tabor theater department’s presentation of “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory on March 8-11 in the Prieb Harder Theater in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Through the story of Grace Fryer and other women who suffered terribly as a result of industry outpacing science and neglect of persons in the name of profit, this play illustrates a critical moment in American history.

  • College Degrees and Honors

    Marion — Joshua Clevenger

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

  • Free screenings offered

    Free developmental screenings for children age 5 and younger will be offered 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 13 in Marion by the county special education cooperative. Appointments for cognitive, motor, speech, language, social, emotional, vision, and hearing screenings are being accepted at (620) 382-2858.

  • Youth turkey hunt scheduled

    Youth who are still looking to bag a turkey can register for a special hunt April 1-17 near St. Marys. Participants ages 12-17 need a shotgun and must be accompanied by an adult mentor. Hunters 15 and younger need to purchase a youth spring turkey permit. Hunters 16 and older need to purchase a unit three turkey permit and have a hunting license and safety certificate or apprentice hunting license.

  • Quintet recital is Friday at Tabor College

    A quintet of area music professionals who perform with Wichita Symphony Orchestra and teach at area colleges will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Richert Auditorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Performers included are violinist Betul Soykan, cellist Leonid Shukaev, and bassist Mark Foley, all Wichita State University faculty; violist Lillian Green of Bethany College; and pianist J. Bradley Baker, collaborative pianist and vocal coach director at Tabor College.

  • World Day of Prayer to be celebrated

    A community observation of World Day of Prayer will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. This year’s theme is “All God’s Creation is Very Good!” The celebration will include singing led by Sue Clough, accompanied by Lydia Gates, and a skit on recycling.

  • Calendar of events

