  • City reaches agreement on Roosevelt St. building

    A Marion couple has agreed to purchase a building in the industrial park to open a diesel repair center with mobile service operations. After negotiating back and forth with the city for property at 828 N. Roosevelt formerly under a lease-purchase agreement with previous owners who defaulted, Jesse and Symba Newman, who live at Marion Reservoir, struck an agreement with the city to purchase the property for $175,000.

  • Fire erupts day before graduation

    A Marion family’s home caught fire Friday, the day before a son’s high school graduation ceremony. Tina and Roger Hoffner, 219 N. 1st St., have three children: Garrett, a high school senior who graduated Saturday, and twins Nathan and Natalie, 12.

  • Biker fufills a dream, mission

    To US-56 drivers, the sight of bicyclist in with a white helmet, orange-lensed sunglasses, and a bright yellow jersey early Monday morning would have seemed unremarkable. Bikers can be spotted almost every day along the route. But Larry Heyn’s ride is remarkable, as much for its purpose as for its endurance.

  • Car thief ditches Bible, God takes action?

    When a friend returned Tabor College student Hannah Funk’s Bible to her May 9, it instantly sparked confusion. The Bible had been locked in a car.

  • Honeybees get a late start

    Like most everything else in nature this spring, Bill and Candy Vinduska’s honeybees got a late start. “The cold, dry winter set everything back three weeks,” Candy Vinduska said. “There were no flowers, so the bees went without food longer.”

  • Officers now carry anti-opioid spray

    Police officers throughout the county have a new weapon in their anti-drug war chest: A drug to reverse opioid overdose. Sheriff Rob Craft said the county was given a grant of Narcan nasal spray, which is used to save the lives of people overdosed on opioid drugs such as fentanyl. Narcan, known by the generic name of naloxone, is sold as a two-dose package of 4 mg. nasal spray.

  • Fentanyl overdose a serious problem

    Fentanyl, both legally and illegally manufactured, is the most common cause of opioid overdose, as well as the main reason officers in Marion County now carry a nasal spray to reverse an overdose. “Opioids are a huge epidemic,” said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “It’s a major problem all across the United States.”

  • Visit to Mount Rushmore compromised by fog

    Six members of Centre’s National Honor Society visited Mount Rushmore on Saturday. Grace Knepp, one of the participants, said the presidents were hidden in fog when the group arrived Friday evening, but after it thinned slightly the next morning, they caught glimpses of them.

  • School board ponders repairs

    Marion-Florence school board members took a preliminary look at needed repairs during their Monday meeting. Craig Singer, from DCS Services in Wichita, and Sean Miller, from Integrated Consulting Engineers in Wichita, talked to board members about heating and air conditioning needs.

  • Employment program graduates first class

    Three students were recognized for their successful completion of Tabor College’s Project SEARCH program at a graduation ceremony May 10 at Tabor. Thomas Gill of Hillsboro, Ally Larson of Marion, and Ryan Hutton of North Newton were participants in the inaugural year of the program, which provides work skills training and job placement for students with special needs.

  • Police chief encourages bicycle safety

    A girl riding her bicycle across Cedar St. at Main St. May 9 was injured when she rode into front of a slow-moving truck. Police chief Tyler Mermis said the girl, 12, was taken to St. Luke by her mother to be examined.

  • Corrections and clarifications

    An article in last week’s edition reversed the amounts of two grants received by the city of Marion. A $122,400 grant is to purchase land to extend the airport runway to the north. A $42,750 grant is to create a formalized development plan for the airport’s future.

  • Brent Buller

    Services for Brent Dale Buller, 21, who died May 7 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, were Tuesday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Interment was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. He was born Aug. 30, 1996, to Dale and Sheila (Philpott) Buller in Newton.

    Louise Colburn

  • Nursing home all in for national recognition week

    Peabody Heath and Rehab is ever flowing this week as it transitions from a bustling casino, to a clown filled carnival, and even a farm complete with a petting zoo as it celebrates National Skilled Nursing Week. “This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Life’s Stories,’’’ said administrator Melissa Parmley. “We interviewed all of our residents with interesting questions and posted them on large sheets of paper throughout the hallways.”

  • Beef is tops in nutrition according to extension agent

    May is a month of celebrations — Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day — but it also is celebrated as National Beef Month. People who eat meat regularly are doing themselves a service because red meat is ranked as one of the most nutritious foods that exist. It has many essential nutrients that impact health.

  • Will it survive?

    A friend who knows something about the matter popped into my office last week and asked me, given recent events, if Marion County Community Economic Corporation would survive, or go the way of past failed attempts at countywide cooperation. A 15-minute conversation ensued that solved nothing, and did little to quell the uncertainty we both felt. We’d like to see it succeed, but neither of us are encouraged.

    Recycling joy

  • Centre's top 3 share highlights from their high school years

    Centre does not designate top graduating seniors as valedictorian or salutatorian, but three of this year’s seniors will graduate with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages throughout their four years of high school. They are Kate Basore, Max Svoboda, and Cole Srajer.

  • Centre schools to receive $94,000

    Centre school board voted Monday to accept a contribution of $94,000 a year for 10 years from the company establishing a new wind farm in northern and northwest Marion County. Hillsboro-Lehigh school district also will receive a yearly contribution.

  • Warriors' golf season concludes at regionals

    The Marion High School golf team wrapped up its season Monday, competing at a regional tournament in Hillsboro. With only three players competing, the Warriors were ineligible to compete for team awards.

  • Centre FFA installs new officers

    At least 71 members and guests attended the Centre FFA annual meeting May 8. New officers installed for the 2018-19 school year were Grace Knepp, president; Jensen Riffel, vice president; Cailey Barney, secretary/treasurer; Tyler Nickel, reporter; and Dillon Knepp, sentinel.

  • Palic, Baliel capture HOA titles

    The Marion High School track team got one final tuneup before regional and state Friday, competing in the Heart of America league meet at Sterling. Paced by two first-place finishes by Tyler Palic, the boys finished fourth out of 10 teams with 77 points.

  • Record setting season ends for Wildcat track

    The Marion Middle School track team closed out its season May 8, competing in the Heart of America League Meet at Moundridge. Four league champions were crowned, all amidst setting new school records to close out their junior high careers.

  • Basore, Espinoza repeat as league champs

    In the Wheat State League track meet Thursday at Herington, Centre senior Kate Basore and junior Xavier Espinoza were league champions in javelin and long jump, respectively. It was the third consecutive year for Basore, who finished with a throw of 121 feet, 9 inches, and second year for Espinoza, with a jump of 19-6.

  • Warriors overcome slow start to down Lions

    Warrior baseball coach Roger Schroeder breathed a huge sigh of relief once Monday’s first-round meeting of the Lyons’ regional concluded. After all, being the top seed and playing in Marion against a winless team should usually be a cakewalk.

  • Softball season ends for Marion

    The Marion High softball team’s season came to an end Tuesday when the top-seeded Warriors were upset 9-7 by Hillsboro in a regional semifinal game at Canton-Galva. Marion’s season ended with a 14-7 record.

    Marion and Centre

  • Disabilities group to meet at Tabor

    An overview and tour of Project SEARCH, an employment skills program, will highlight a Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the lower level of the Tabor College Student Center. Following the tour, a formal meeting will convene at 4 p.m., with opportunity for public comment.

  • TEEN to meet Monday

    A regular monthly meeting of Technology Excellence in Education Network will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion-Florence district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.

