HEADLINES

  • Price tag could be $50,000

    There will be expenses for training and getting new letterheads, but the biggest factor is the salaries for the two new officials. Commissioners currently make $18,000 annually, plus benefits. If pay and benefits packages remain the same for new members, it adds $50,000 to the budget county clerk Tina Spencer said.

  • Recently-hired EMS director declines position

    Recently-hired EMS director Dave Owen will not be coming to Marion County after all. “I was very disappointed,” Marion County Commission chairman Dianne Novak said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I announced it about 1½ weeks ago, he accepted. Then he called me to say he would not be taking the position.”

  • Final bow for Marion High School director

    With every production, there are new challenges for Marion theatrical director Janet Killough, even as she readies for her final musical this weekend. “You have to choose a show you have the people for,” she said. “I knew I had the right kind of people for this show, plus I thought it would be a lot of fun.”

  • Project gets one last preview

    Few people showed up at a public meeting to discuss Marion’s upcoming but long-delayed downtown revitalization Thursday evening. Joe Bryant of Halstead-based Bryant and Bryant, contractor for the work, said no specific date has been set to begin work on the project, but the contract requires work to begin no later than March 4.

  • Hail to the Chiefs

    For those of the Kansas City faithful, there has been a new stronghold of Chiefs’ fandom around Marion this year. Owner Kevin Burkholder is a lifelong fan and season ticket holder since 1991, but the red and gold behemoth is a recent addition

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Former county official to pay restitution early

    A lawyer for former county economic development director Teresa Huffman said Huffman will deposit $46,870.89 with Marion County District Court to be held until a criminal case against her is resolved. Huffman, scheduled for arraignment at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, is charged with misuse of public funds, based on the allegation that she withdrew that amount of money from bank accounts of inactive programs in March 2016 and deposited it into her personal bank account in May 2018.

  • Shoppers give creative holiday gifts

    An event in Marion Saturday supported six local causes and 30 others in the nation and worldwide. Alternative Gift Market gives shoppers an opportunity to give a financial gift to a cause they consider worthwhile, or which their gift recipient considers worthwhile, in honor of the person they are shopping for.

  • Food comes, goes quickly

    Food comes in and just as quickly goes right back out. Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank supports county residents in a struggle to provide healthy foods to them and their families.

  • Farmers play a waiting game

    After two snowfalls in less than a week and unusually cold weather, farmers are wondering when they will be able to finish the fall harvest. Elevator managers estimate the harvest to be two-thirds complete, with more soybeans and milo still awaiting harvest.

  • Orphan trains subject

    Marilyn Irvin Holt, author of “The Orphan Trains: Placing Out in America,” will give a presentation in a Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. She will describe how the system worked and who the eastern institutions were that placed youngsters and children who came to Kansas.

  • Neo-Century Club inspired by program

    Neo-Century Club members received inspiration from a program, “A Thankful Heart,” given at their Nov. 5 meeting by Presbyterian minister Jeremiah Lange. Hostesses Shirley Carlson and Elaine Morse served autumn-themed refreshments from a fall- decorated table.

  • CDDO to meet

    Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, Newton. There will be opportunity for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Mennonite museum sets open house

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel is holding an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include locally crafted items and Mennonite cookbooks for sale, as well as professional ribbon tying lessons. The museum is open 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and will be closed Dec. 15 through March 1. It is open by appointment year-round, and can be booked by calling (620) 367-8200.

  • We've come a long way baby

    Marion County Record news editor Sheila Kelley addressed Marion Kiwanis about women in journalism at their weekly meeting Nov. 7. “When I was growing up, women had four jobs — teaching, nursing, cleaning, and although illegal, prostitution,” she said.

  • Contest for most food being held

    Ready, set, go … to your nearest Marion business or the county courthouse to drop off food and funds for Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank, helping county residents, have full pantries for the holidays. “Wipe out hunger in Marion County” is this year’s goal. The drive started with Marion Cub Scout Pack 102 and Boy Scout Troop 102 bringing in 500 pounds of food Oct. 28, and Spur Ridge Vet Hospital donating 140 pounds of dog food for pets.

  • Highway to close overnight

    K-15 from US-56 to K-4 will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday to allow a large crane used in the wind farm construction to cross K-15. Traffic will be detoured on US-56 to US-77, US-77 to K-4, and K-4 to K-15.

FARM

  • Farmer plants trees to conserve soil, produce lumber

    Clear Creek crawls like a snake through a 120-acre property Mike Ehrlich owns with his brother, Gary, just north of Marion. In recent years, the farmer has taken an interest in preventing creek banks from eroding.

  • Weather means alternative plans

    Goessel farmer Dwight M. Flaming has farmed the land he grew up on since 1983. “It’s my home place and it’s been in our family forever, back in the 1800s,” Flaming said.

  • Poor Farmer's Almanac forecast

    There will be projected mild, rainy periods for the Heartland Region continuing until Nov. 20, with a turn toward sunny, warmer weather from the 21st to 25th. Conditions will worsen again leading up to December, including a mix of heavy rain and snow to close November. December will maintain the frigid weather, with frequent precipitation fluctuating from rain to flurries and snowstorms.

DEATHS

  • Bernadeen Winter

    Bernadeen Broadstreet Winter, 79, died Nov. 7 at her home in Marion. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. today at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Burial be in Marion Cemetery. She was born April 23, 1939, in Augusta, to Bernard and Genevieve Bailey Broadstreet.

  • Lonn Richards

    Lonn Richards Services for Lonn Richards, 87, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Burial was in Gnadenau cemetery.

  • Mary Lou Svoboda

    Mary Lou Weber Svoboda, 77, Herington, died Nov. 9 at her daughter’s home near Bennett, Colorado. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Pilsen. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, at home near Maize, the daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Pauline Strunk Weber.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rose Vinduska

DOCKET

OPINION

  • This week's really stupid ideas

    No idea is too stupid, the old saying goes. That’s especially true when ideas are about things near and dear to your heart. In that spirit, we this week offer two ideas, which undoubtedly will almost immediately be labeled stupid, but upon further review might actually be worth considering.

  • A DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Those handmade quilts

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Hooray for more government

PEOPLE

  • Local girl gets photography honors

    A photo taken by Ellie Just, 15, of rural Marion hangs on a wall in the Dean of Agriculture’s office at Kansas State University. It’s a picture of an owl and won a purple ribbon at the state fair. “We were coming out of a pasture in my grandpa’s Ranger when we saw the owl sitting on a post,” she said. “It sat there for five minutes. I guess I was in the right place at the right time.”

  • Idleman-Hett wedding announced

    Laura Brenea Idleman, daughter of Richard and Pam Idleman, Herington, and Danial Albert Hett, son of Alan and Susie Hett of Marion, were united in marriage in a double-ring ceremony Oct. 13 at First Baptist Church in Herington. Honored guests were the bride’s grandparents, Jerry and Rowena Plett of Lincolnville and Dannie and Carol Idleman of Herington.

  • Pioneer Bluffs featured at 20th Century Club meeting

    Eighteen members of the 20th Century Club met Nov. 5 at Marion Presbyterian Church for chili and dessert made and served by hostesses Elora Robinson and Feebie Meisinger. Donations for Marion County Food Bank were collected.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Cardiac nurse addresses seniors, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Awaiting news of the day in 1894

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Centre students honor veterans

    Centre music students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade presented a 75-minute program of patriotic songs Monday in honor of veterans. The program opened with the playing of Taps by Cecilia Rziha and Emil Godinez-Vinduska.

  • USD 397 awards IServe new contract

    Action was scarce at Centre’s board of education meeting Monday. The board approved a four-year contract with IServe, the company that manages the district’s facilities. The new contract will begin in June.

  • Centre FFA participates in numerous activities

    Centre FFA members competed in several events during the past month. Centre FFA officer team and greenhand members participated Nov. 5 in the South Central District Leadership Conference at Arkansas City.

  • Marion players named to all-league

    Despite a season the Warriors probably want back, the team had five players earn Heart of America league honors. Three players were named to the 11-man second team, while two were given honorable mention. Senior offensive lineman Luke Lanning and senior defensive back Chase Stringer were named to the second team. The team’s youngest honoree was returner Sam Zinn, who made the second team as a junior. Marion’s honorable mentions were senior linebacker Evan Heidebrecht and senior defensive lineman Jarred Rahe.

  • Marion FFA officers place 3rd

    Officers of Marion/Florence FFA chapter placed third overall Nov. 5 at the South Central District FFA Leadership Conference in Arkansas City. Marion placed first in FFA information, third in parliamentary procedure, and ninth in a ritual contest, which combined for a third-place finish overall out of 38 teams.

  • Bowling Results

  • Centre and Marion school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP