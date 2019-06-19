HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A box turtle is spotted on a log floating in a cove at the county lake. The green patches are caused by duckweed, a type of algae, that settles on moss in the water.



Carter Tillman, 2, leaves the stage with his ukulele after playing with his family band, Prospect Bluegrass of El Dorado.



Centre cheerleaders are attending a camp this week at the high school. They are being coached by Shanyra Howard, right, a member of the Universal Cheerleading Association. She is teaching new stunts, cheers, and dance routines.