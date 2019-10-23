HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion's Little Cheerleaders take the field during Friday night's home football game against Olpe High School. Hundreds of young girls cheered with Marion High School's cheerleading team. Then they both performed a special dance during halftime. The girls wore pink ribbons and T-shirts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Blue, a new police dog owned by Marion's police department, looks to her handler, Aaron Slater, for direction.



Marion High's Jaxton Tracy makes a catch before running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown Friday night against Olpe. The Warriors were defeated 48-6.