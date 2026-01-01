HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Temperatures above 70 Monday provided a glimpse of what spring could feel like. People were out and around the county lake, walking pets and riding bikes. One man powers up a hill near Lakeshore Dr. and 170th Rd.
With the sun out and weather feeling warming than it has been in weeks, Marion County Lake reminded residents Monday that it's still winter, with much of the lake continuing to be covered in ice even as temperatures reached into the 70s.
Peabody-Burns' Jameson Miles shoots a one-handed layup on a fast break Friday night against Canton-Galva. Miles finished with 23 points, but his team lost 75-40.
Crafty Cactus co-owners Barb Alleven (left) and Christina Hett work in their studio Tuesday. Their studio has remained active by focusing on a core mission: giving local artists and crafters a place to show and sell their work while keeping creative opportunities accessible.
