HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Co-owner Darrin Rhodes touches up marks left on a wall at G&R Implement in Durham to show the level of flooding in 1951, inches above that from last week. Co-owner Darrin Rhodes touches up marks left on a wall at G&R Implement in Durham to show the level of flooding in 1951, inches above that from last week.



An assembly line of ice cream servers dished out the homemade treat to guests at Aulne's Fourth of July celebration Sunday. Reportedly, there was enough for the hundreds who took advantage of the special treat. An assembly line of ice cream servers dished out the homemade treat to guests at Aulne's Fourth of July celebration Sunday. Reportedly, there was enough for the hundreds who took advantage of the special treat.



Hoop houses filled with tomato plants stand in floodwater Thursday at 1468 290th Rd. after 8 to 10 inches fell in the area. Mud Creek runs past the farm. Hoop houses filled with tomato plants stand in floodwater Thursday at 1468 290th Rd. after 8 to 10 inches fell in the area. Mud Creek runs past the farm.