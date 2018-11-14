HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Emmy Hess, front left, interacts with male lead Charlie Nordquist, while female lead Sam Kelsey hangs affectionately on his arm at Marion's Monday rehearsal for All Shook Up. They are three of 13 seniors featured in director Janet Killough's final musical before retirement.



Eighteen cars of a southbound Union Pacific Railroad train derailed at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning north of Lincolnville near 310th Rd. and US-56/77. The cars were filled with sand, some of which spilled. Union Pacific sent a cleanup crew to clear the track. A damaged bridge was temporarily repaired, and the track was re-opened at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.



Mike Ehrlich, 59, stands with a bunch of hardwood trees he planted along a stretch of Clear Creek that winds through his property north of Marion. Plastic pipes protect the seedlings from weather and deer.