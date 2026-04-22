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Sporting pink eye shades, Centre senior Jayden Hiebert and Kiersten Wildin of Marion walk the promenade Sporting pink eye shades, Centre senior Jayden Hiebert and Kiersten Wildin of Marion walk the promenade



Centre juniors stand in and around an antique pickup for a group photo after the junior / senior promenade Saturday. The theme was the 1950s. Promendaders arrived in a variety of vehicles, including antique cars, fire trucks, a tractor, and a Jeep. Centre juniors stand in and around an antique pickup for a group photo after the junior / senior promenade Saturday. The theme was the 1950s. Promendaders arrived in a variety of vehicles, including antique cars, fire trucks, a tractor, and a Jeep.



Mervin Lare allows a student to 'disable" him in an exercise. Mervin Lare allows a student to 'disable" him in an exercise.