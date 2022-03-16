HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Two family pets near Denver and Roosevelt Sts. in Marion enjoy spring-like weather with a bird's eye view over the neighborhood. Warm weather is expected to last until spring's official beginning Sunday. Two family pets near Denver and Roosevelt Sts. in Marion enjoy spring-like weather with a bird's eye view over the neighborhood. Warm weather is expected to last until spring's official beginning Sunday.



Workers in bucket trucks raise a utility line as Unruh House Moving of Moundridge transports a house from N. Washington St. along Main St. in Hillsboro towards its new location on E. 1st St. Missi Duerksen lives in the house, owned by her father, Mike Duerksen. Workers in bucket trucks raise a utility line as Unruh House Moving of Moundridge transports a house from N. Washington St. along Main St. in Hillsboro towards its new location on E. 1st St. Missi Duerksen lives in the house, owned by her father, Mike Duerksen.



Hillsboro junior Brekyn Ratzlaff, one of three Trojans named to the all-tournament first team, leads one of many breaks Hillsboro used in pummeling St. Mary's, 60-32, to win the Trojans' fifth state championship Saturday in Manhattan. Brekyn scored a game-high 20 points in addition to serving up a game-high five assists. Hillsboro junior Brekyn Ratzlaff, one of three Trojans named to the all-tournament first team, leads one of many breaks Hillsboro used in pummeling St. Mary's, 60-32, to win the Trojans' fifth state championship Saturday in Manhattan. Brekyn scored a game-high 20 points in addition to serving up a game-high five assists.