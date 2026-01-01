HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



After Whistling Dixie, the guinea pig who greeted children each morning died over the holiday, rather than quietly replace her, Marion Headstart teacher Lesli Beery let her students confront the loss and eventually gather 'round to say greet a new friend, Danny the rabbit.



Magnuson Wasmuth won Marion Elementery School's spelling bee last week by correctly spelling "compassionate" and "alfalfa." Fourteen students vied for three positions in the county spelling bee Feb. 12 in Goessel.



Hillsboro's Amyah Werth launches one of three 3-pointers she made Friday against Class 3A Hesston. Werth led her team with 19 points as the Trojans won at home, 43-38.