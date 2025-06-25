BREAKING NEWS
After avoiding algae advisories most of last summer, Marion Reservoir is back to dealing with them on a weekly basis.
A blue-green algae watch originally issued May 24 was extended for another week Friday by Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
-
Unless things change radically from where they stood at the start of the week, just 20 people in the eastern and northern halves of Marion County will get to vote on who will serve as the area’s next state representative.
Eighteen more votes will go uncast because nearly half of Republican precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions entrusted to vote on replacing Scott Hill as 70th District representative are vacant.
-
Heavy rains have forced county farmers to slow operations during what was meant to be a prime harvesting week.
“We had been combining the last couple of days, but now we’re at a standstill because of the rain,” Alan Hett said. “You drive a combine out there now, it would sink pretty good.”
-
It has been a tumultuous few months for Marion County’s art institutions.
In late March, the Kansas Senate proposed eliminating funding for the Kansas Arts Commission.
-
Even people who don’t consider themselves to be in “leadership” positions can learn skills that will make them leaders in their realm of influence.
Marion County’s Leadership program is not just for people who are in “leadership positions,” County Administrator Tina Spencer said Tuesday. It’s for people who want to learn how they can practice leadership in their lives.
-
Blinking red lights on Sunflower Wind turbines have vexed some county residents since the wind farm was built, and the lights once again are in county commissioners’ crosshairs.
Commissioner Clarke Dirks brought up Monday that Sunflower promised weeks ago to switch to aircraft-activated lights that blink only when an aircraft is in the vicinity.
-
After his week on the job, new city administrator Bryan Wells met with Marion City Council members Monday to map priorities for the city.
Wells already is asking Dollar General Corp. whether the chain might add gas pumps Marion. He has not been able to reach anyone, however.
-
A Hillsboro man who walked away from a campsite at Marion Reservoir at 1 a.m. Saturday caused family to fear for his safety, but all turned out OK in the end when Assistant Police Chief Randy Brazil found him at his Hillsboro home.
Brazil said a family argument had taken place at the reservoir, and the man had headed home.
-
Elvis was in the building Saturday night at the Peabody American Legion post — a facsimile, anyway — as impersonator Nevan Castañeda sang Elvis covers for more than two hours to a crowd of Peabody residents.
Castañeda, first in a red velvet shirt and later in a sky-blue sequined jumpsuit, brought a youthful exuberance to the performance, dancing around tables and striking poses on stage.
-
Private services are planned for Marion native Judith Lee Gourley, 86, who died May 5 in Kirkland, Washington.
Born May 16, 1938, in Marion, she graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in sociology and psychology and later education.
-
Graveside services for Randy Herbel, 58, who died June 9 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hillsboro. Pastor John Werner will officiate.
Born Aug. 3, 1966, in Hillsboro, he is survived by daughter Lena Lumpkins and granddaughter Savannah Howell.
-
Private services are planned for Angela Larsen, 51, who died at her residence in Hillsboro.
Born Nov. 26, 1973, in Hillsboro to Don and Irene (Brunner) Bezdek, she was preceded in death by her father in 2007.
-
Services for Shirley Reusser, 90, Hillsboro, who died June 10, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro, an hour after burial at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.
Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Hillsboro to Hugo and Lottie Hiebert, she graduated from Hillsboro High School, attended Bethel College for one year, and in 1956 received a registered nursing degree from Bethel Deaconess School of Nursing.
-
-
-
-
-
“We have minnows, perch, and goldfish,” Nick Johnson of Goessel said. “As far as frozen bait goes, we have a little bit of everything. We have all the different livers. We have shrimp and shad, a whole bunch of stink bait, and a whole bunch of worms.”
Johnson, in his early 20s, hails from Goessel. He has red hair, and wore a dark ball cap with the word “Dad” across the front.
-
The reservoir is known state-wide as a peaceful place to fish, camp, and swim.
Blue-green algae, which blooms on and off during the summer, sometimes hampers the fun. But on Thursday, it was not algae but flooding that caused a few problems.
-
“We’re building the display pieces and stuff,” Gfeller said. “I’d say we’re probably about 75% finished, which is sitting pretty good with about a week and a half left.”
The board of Fourth Fest is responsible for planning and building traditional ground displays. It is a craft passed down through generations.
-
Goessel’s Country Threshing Days will be at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum. Gates will open at noon Aug. 1.
Threshing Days offers an up close look at farming techniques and equipment used by Mennonite settlers who came from Russia in 1874 and settled in the area. They brought with them Turkey Red winter wheat, which soon dominated wheat production in Kansas.
-
Marion
Marion’s Sports and Aquatics Center, 100 N. Thorp St., is an indoor pool open 6 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and 5:45 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for lap swimming.
-
The fair, scheduled for Sept. 20, is nationally recognized and typically brings about an estimated 40,000 shoppers to Hillsboro. It has been rated among the top 100 arts and crafts fair in the nation.
About 300 vendors, individually chosen after submitting photos of their work to judges, also come from across the nation.
-
Peabody is known far and wide for its July 4 celebration and fireworks extravaganza, but Peabody’s is not the only show in the county.
Ramona and Marion County Fire District No. 3 will have a 6:30 p.m. July 4 meal of hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, and beverage for a free will donation. A fireworks show put on by firefighter will begin after dusk.
-
In a world often focused on answers, it may be more important to ask questions.
Should Remington Rd. from US-56 to potential saint Emil Kapaun’s church be a state highway, fostering tourism and safety while at least modestly reducing pressure on county road funds?
-
-
If Herington Public Library doesn’t have a local author to come for its new monthly program “Witty Writers,” it will conduct a writing workshop.
Witty Writers began in January and showcases Kansas authors. When no author is available, high school teacher Bobbi Rookstool gives a course on creative writing.
-
