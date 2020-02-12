HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.
Marion high schooler Laura Savage, right, chats with Florence Masonic Lodge members Les Allison, left, and Blaine Warkentine, center, after she received a $2,000 scholarship check for her essay that placed third in Kansas Masonic essay contest.
Marion's Jayden May, 20, lifts a shot over a pair of Sterling players Friday during Marion's 57-19 loss to the Black Bears at home.
Flint Hills Outlaws listen to Judy Mills talk about Fred Harvey, who owned the Harvey House hotel at Florence.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing