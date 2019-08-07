HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Kim Young stands in the old Pizza Hut at US-56 and Eisenhower Dr. Young is collaborating with Mike Beneke to open a new restaurant in Marion. Kim Young stands in the old Pizza Hut at US-56 and Eisenhower Dr. Young is collaborating with Mike Beneke to open a new restaurant in Marion.



Emergency responders work the scene of a tractor-trailer wreck. Emergency responders work the scene of a tractor-trailer wreck.



A pair of volunteers loads bundles of wheat straw into a thresher as part of a demonstration Saturday at Goessel Threshing Days. A pair of volunteers loads bundles of wheat straw into a thresher as part of a demonstration Saturday at Goessel Threshing Days.