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From left, Marion students Jaxon Salsbury, Eli Klenda, Maria Carlson, and Kadon Mercer are among 10 top students in the county profiled this week in anticipation of commencement ceremonies. From left, Marion students Jaxon Salsbury, Eli Klenda, Maria Carlson, and Kadon Mercer are among 10 top students in the county profiled this week in anticipation of commencement ceremonies.



First and second graders sing a Mexican folk song while waving colorful scarves Sunday at Centre's spring program, directed by Amy Harms. It included band and vocal pieces by pre-school through 12th grade students. First and second graders sing a Mexican folk song while waving colorful scarves Sunday at Centre's spring program, directed by Amy Harms. It included band and vocal pieces by pre-school through 12th grade students.



Marion's Carson Krause swats a much-needed base hit Friday against Sedgwick as the game was tied 9-9 in the final inning. His hit brought home a runner on third for a 10-9 victory. Marion's Carson Krause swats a much-needed base hit Friday against Sedgwick as the game was tied 9-9 in the final inning. His hit brought home a runner on third for a 10-9 victory.