HEADLINES

  • Voters favor expanded commission

    Marion County commission will go from three members to five after 2,450 voters voted in favor and 2,016 voted against a ballot question asking if the commission should change to a five-member district. Dianne Novak, who first brought up the idea of a five-member commission, was pleased to hear the measure passed.

  • Bean harvest better than expected

    Farmers were working like crazy this past week bringing in the bean harvest and sowing wheat before another rain came along Sunday night. It has turned out to be a wet harvest, with slow, soaking rains that kept farmers out of the fields for days on end. They sometimes fought soft ground to bring in the crop.

  • Revitalization questions to be answered

    Questions about Marion’s downtown revitalization project will be answered at a community forum at 5 p.m. Thursday at Marion City Building. KDOT and project contractors will arrive at 3 p.m. to start reviewing details with city officials, city administrator Roger Holter said at Monday’s city council meeting.

  • County worries about roads near wind farm

    A pair of representatives for Enel Green Power and a pair from Kirkham Michael were asked to appear before county commissioners Monday to discuss concerns about roads surrounding the Diamond Vista wind farm. Given the number of people working on the project, making sure everyone knows not to damage roads or nearby land is importamt, commissioner Kent Becker said.

  • Florence hit by some stinking thievery

    A machine that keeps Florence’s sewers lines clear and flowing is missing along with 500 feet of drainage rods. A skid-steer also disappeared Sunday but later showed up. The theft probably was an inside job, mayor Bob Gayle said Monday.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Fire protection rating improves

    Marion’s fire protection rating — a measurement of how well residents are protected from fire — went up this year. Fire protection ratings are assigned by Insurance Service Office, an independent company that rates a community and its area, city administrator Roger Holter said.

  • Health fair brings steady crowd

    Business was steady throughout the morning during the 2018 Marion County Health Fair. People lined up to get blood tests, carotid artery ultrasounds and flu shots, along with visiting booths where they could learn about health services available for county residents.

  • Playing up the organ

    A history of the first 200 years of the organ in American colonies and the United States will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday in Richert Auditorium at Tabor College. David and Jeannine Jordan will tell the story, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” using music, anecdotes, and visuals.

  • Humanities Kansas gives museum $3.5k grant

    Marion Historical Museum’s photograph preservation project got a $3,500 boost last week from Humanities Kansas. Peggy Blackman, project director, said the grant was officially awarded to the city of Marion because the museum operates under the umbrella of the city.

  • Library sets home tours date

    The 19th annual Marion City Library Christmas home tours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at four area homes. Viewers may come and go during that time. Tickets are $5 at the library or at the homes on tour day. Proceeds benefit the library.

  • Hillsboro hospital CEO steps down

    Hillsboro Community Hospital has an interim CEO effective today in the wake of CEO Marion Regier’s resignation. Regier, who said she is retiring to spend more time with family and grandchildren, said she will leave by the end of this month, with the exact date depending on when an interim CEO is ready to assume full responsibility.

  • Area 4-H members, clubs get awards

    Sunday evening the Marion City ballroom was full of laughter, clapping, and celebrating. Marion County Extension held their annual 4-H achievement awards with a banquet and individual awards presentation. Ninety people helped celebrate members’ year-end accomplishments.

  • Old Mill Rd. closed across reservoir dam

    A portion of Old Mill Rd. running across the dam at Marion Reservoir is closed until early 2020 for construction of a new bridge. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pawnee Rd. will serve as an alternate route during construction. Pawnee Rd. connects to US-56.

  • KDOT approves bids

    Kansas Department of Transportation approved bids in October for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Marion County. The half-mile of K-168 from US-56 to the southern city limits of Lehigh will receive milling and overlay at a cost of $82,707.

  • Youngsters to join 'Hansel and Gretel' performers

    Tabor College Opera will present three performances of “Hansel and Gretel” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-10 in the Prieb Harder Black Box Theater in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. This year’s show will involve dance students from Hillsboro’s Studio 23 as well as a children’s chorus put together specifically for these performances. Stephenson said between dancers and singers, 35 children will participate.

VETERANS

  • Veteran relates Vietnam War experience

    Peabody resident Scott Weber was 20 in January 1968 when he was drafted for the Vietnam War. What followed was a completely new view of life — and often not a good one.

  • Veteran reflects on time in Korea

    For Walter Norman, joining the Navy in 1951 was a split-second decision that carried implications for the rest of his life. He graduated that May, and was stationed in Japan by the end of the year.

  • Veterans Day service is Sunday

    St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Holy Family Parish, will celebrate Veterans Day on Sunday with an 11 a.m. Mass, followed by a wreath-laying to honor Servant of God, Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun. Kapaun was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 and is being promoted for sainthood.

EDUCATION

  • Head Start promotes skills

    Lesli Beery has been Head Start teacher at Marion for 11 years. Classes are in session twice a day Monday through Thursday at the elementary school. Beery said preparing 3- and 4-year-olds for school is one of the goals of Head Start, but just as important, or more so, is teaching them how to handle situations and relate to people.

  • Scholars' bowl showcases knowledge

    The term “high school extracurriculars” refers to a broad range of activities — sports, musicals, forensics, and chess club. Scholars’ bowl is different because it relates to students who excel academically.

DEATHS

  • Bill Skaggs Jr.

    Services for retired phone company employee Bill Skaggs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, who died Oct. 30, were held Nov. 3 at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka. Burial with military honors took place in Mount Hope Cemetery. He was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Joplin, Missouri, son of William Pascal and Blanche Burtrum Skaggs.

  • Leola Unrau

    Services for Leola M. Unrau, 82, who died last Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Mennonite cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Helen Vogel

    Services for Helen Marie Vogel, 82, who died Friday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were at Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church in Inman. Helen was born June 16, 1936 to Henry J. and Elizabeth Klaassen Voth at Mountain. Lake, Minnesota.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dan Stucky

DOCKET

OPINION

  • In remembrance of the future

    Dates often sear themselves into our memories. Except for the youngest among us, most remember exactly what they were doing when they heard of airliners crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Others recall when they learned that John Lennon had been shot, or Elvis Presley had died. Those approaching or beyond retirement probably recall hearing of the assassinations of Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Kennedy. People born earlier may recall where they were during the Cuban Missile Crisis, or at V.J. and V.E. Days, or even at the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Giving thanks for lines

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    The public be damned, Volunteers needed, Comments on catty comments

PEOPLE

  • Woman keeps off pounds sensibly

    People who have lost weight would agree that it is one thing to lose weight. It’s another thing to keep it off. Lucille Bitner of Marion recently received a 20-year KOPS pin from TOPS Inc. for 20 years of successful weight maintenance.

  • Donors needed for blood drive

    Two area blood drives have been scheduled in November. A blood drive will be 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marion.

  • Chat and Dine to meet

    Marion County Lake Chat and Dine Club will have its final meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the lake hall. Members will be served a soup supper provided by lake residents, and new officers will be elected. All present and past lake residents and other Marion residents are invited to attend. They are asked to bring their own table service and a dish to share.

  • Seniors to meet

    The monthly meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County will be 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Peabody Senior Center. The center will be serving lunch. Reservations can be made by Nov. 14 by calling (620) 983-2226 or (620) 382-3580. Those needing transportation should call by Nov. 15.

  • Program to feature unique decorating

    “Out–of–the-Box” will be the Lunch n’ Learn program presented by Cheri Ochs Wheeler from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Marion City Library. The program will be decorating with found items — plants, flowers and things people love — to create warmth and comfort in the home.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors display favorite forks, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Enjoying the fruits of a pioneer life

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Centre ends season at regional

    Unfortunately for Centre, St. Paul proved to be the better team Friday. The Cougars were defeated, 80-50, in a regional championship game on the road at St. Paul but ended the season with a better record, 7-3, than the year before. The high-scoring game yielded a lot of action.

  • Veterans invited to Centre

    All veterans and their families are invited to a Veterans’ Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at Centre High School. Music director Amy Harms said she sent invitations to 75 veterans. Those who didn’t receive invitations and would like to be included should notify the school to get their names on the list.

  • Bowling Results

  • TEEN to meet in Hillsboro

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at USD 410 District Office, 416 S. Date, Hillsboro. For questions or information, call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27

    Hillsboro Community Foundation is having a Giving Tuesday event from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the city building. Giving Tuesday is every year after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to kick off the charitable season of holiday and end-of-year giving.

  • Centre and Marion school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP