Marion Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jessica Ensley helps Claire McFall cut out a turtle Monday during the school's kindergarten roundup. The children will join Marion's kindergarten class this upcoming fall. They were given a taste of real school, with activities that included a craft where they cut out construction paper turtles and then and cut out shapes to draw on the shells.



Customers chat over midday drinks at Saturday's grand opening of Dorothy's Coffee Shop and Tea Room in Marion. The shop's christening featured a steady flow of 15 to 20 customers.



Burned pastureland stretches into the distance Monday on Yarrow Rd. between 160th and 170th Sts. About 640 acres were scorched during a controlled burn on property owned by Chuck McLinden of Marion. He said the blaze started at about 2 p.m. and was out by 4 p.m. "Today was the day to it with all the rain forecast. I am trying to get everything done that I can between the rain," He said.