  • Part mystery, part miracle: How 85-year-old was lost then found after day in wild

    David Sawdy desperately needed new glasses. His daughter, Terri Elliot, made a Friday afternoon appointment for him at an eye doctor at 13th and Rock Rds. in Wichita.

  • Hospitals, county square off

    St. Luke Hospital’s refusal to pay when ambulance attendants are summoned to help at the hospital will be among the issues to be discussed at a last-ditch, high-level meeting Thursday. The meeting is an attempt to resolve a series of service and billing questions before state officials intervene.

  • Sign goes down but rules advance

    Changes to Marion’s ordinance on signs are coming, and council members shared feedback Monday about a draft of the city planning commission’s recommendations. Zoning administrator director Margo Yates answered questions about 13 rules, most of which came from council member Zach Collett.

  • Friend or foe?: Despite seeking her recall, Mayfield nominates Herbel for vice mayor

    Although Mayor David Mayfield and his wife are sponsors of a petition to recall her, Mayfield nominated Ruth Herbel as vice-mayor on Monday. That was after he asked council member Jerry Kline whether he wanted the role and Kline passed.

  • Firefighters battle more than 2 dozen wildfires

    County firefighters were kept unusually busy during this past week fighting blazes in dry conditions and high winds. In all, they battled 24 fires through the week, with no fires reported only one day.

OTHER NEWS

  • Prom-goers preen and pose

    Before-prom picture-taking is a storied tradition across the country, and in Peabody, it largely takes place on Walnut St. In fact, it all but shuts down the town’s 1880s street.

  • Hillsboro approves chickens

    A proposed new Hillsboro dog ordinance will be considered April 18. The ordinance would change the definition of “securing” a dog in the open bed of a truck.

  • Couple home at last with 1886 house

    The first time Jennifer McDonald walked into 203 N. 2nd St. in Marion, she knew she was home. “This house, it took my breath away,” McDonald said, her hand all but caressing its grand stairway.

  • County talks administrator

    County commissioners Monday discussed hiring a recruiting firm to find a county administrator. “I think what would be helpful is knowing what you want before you send it out,” county clerk Tina Spencer said.

  • Peabody Legion celebrates outgoing president

    Myrna Wood didn’t want a fuss when she retired as Peabody American Legion and Auxiliary president recently. She didn’t think she’d done anything particularly worthy of praise.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FARM

  • Safe fires are his burning desire

    Nathan Brunner lives and breathes fire. He’s fire chief in Ramona, a full-time Marion County advanced emergency medical technician and, on his off days, runs a burn business.

  • Love of farming is winning bid in life's auction

    It’s no wonder Lyle Leppke loves doing farm and farm equipment auctions, farm appraisals, and talking with farm people. He’s a fourth generation Marion County farmer who operates his own farm raising cattle, wheat, corn, soybean, hay, and milo on close to 1,000 acres south of Marion.

  • Veteran ag teacher named to hall of fame

    Mark Meyer, a Marion teacher and FFA adviser for 34 years, formally will be inducted June 3 into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame. He was surprised by an announcement Thursday during a high school assembly.

OPINION

  • Is it a sign from above?

    It was a bit of a shock Monday night when Marion Mayor David Mayfield, who has spent much of the past two months trying to oust council member Ruth Herbel, nominated her to become vice mayor. It was no less of a shock to hear the rest of the council spend much of the public portion of its meeting discussing proposed changes to regulations governing downtown signs.

  • Losing our common cents

    Whether we blame overburdened schools, ubiquitous calculators, or populist anti-intellectualism, in which opinions become facts and facts become opinions, it’s clear that — as a nation — our math skills no longer add up. It’s easy to blame our innumeracy on young people. While teaching a class how to make a pie chart, I once asked 12 university seniors and grad students how many of them planned to go out of state for spring break. Nine held up their hands. And all 12 whipped out their smart phone calculators when I asked what percentage that was. In case your phone isn’t handy, it’s 25% or one-quarter (as in, from 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock) on a pie chart.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Sweep that floor

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    An apology

PEOPLE

SPORTS &#38; SCHOOL

  • No-hitter helps Warriors to sweep

    Breane Williams pitched a no hitter and Carley Wilhelm allowed just two hits as Marion’s softball swept host Little River 15-0 and 17-2 Friday. “Against Little River, we scored early and continued to build on our lead,” coach Judy Noller said. “Our pitchers settled in and both pitched complete games.”

  • Teams looking to bounce back

    Marion emerged with a 4-2 record after three road trips to start the season. Hillsboro opened its season at home with two losses to Hesston.

  • Goessel golfer takes 2nd at Salina

    Tough, windy conditions on a hilly course made it exceptionally challenging for golfers this past week at a varsity meet at Great Life golf course in Salina. Three golfers from Goessel — Noah Schrag, Levi Schrag, and Luke Stucky — took to the links in Salina.

  • 2 already qualify for state

    Two members of Marion County’s combined girls swim team — Lauryn Vogt and Olivia Carlson — already have qualified for state, and two relay teams are close to qualifying. Competing in the Northwest Invitation in Wichita, the finished eighth out of 18. At Hutchinson YMCA, the team placed second out of five.

  • Doubles opens season

    Colton Rempel and Cason Steinert were winless as the only two playing doubles for Hillsboro at a Clay Center tournament opening the season this past week. They lost to teams from Clay Center, Concordia, and Sacred Heart, but their matches the matches themselves were closer than the outcome might suggest.

  • Ewert named state history teacher of year

    Marion High School history teacher Gary Ewert was surprised that the Kansas Council for History Education had honored him as the 2022-23 History Education High School Teacher of the Year. When nominations went out seeking teachers with a passion for history, principal Donald Raymer didn’t have to think twice about nominating Ewert.

  • Centre pursues baseball options

    Centre does not have a baseball team, but after some parents reported their children’s desire to play high school baseball, the school board voted Monday for athletic director Tim Vinduska to explore the possibilities. The program would have to be in cooperation with other schools.

MORE…

