  • County settles on S. Hutch center as site for its recyclables

    Recycling is being taken to a facility in South Hutchinson after county commissioners Monday agreed to a temporary compromise on a new site. For now, county recyclables will be taken to a South Hutchinson facility that charges a tipping fee of $98.50 a ton. It’s hoped that will last about 16 days.

  • Man shoots self while cleaning his gun

    A 36-year-old Hillsboro man received a lesson in gun safety last week when he shot himself in the leg while drinking and cleaning a loaded gun. “I’m sure it hurt,” police chief Dan Kinning said. “That’s why alcohol and guns don’t mix.”

  • Burn bans, county radios vex area's fire chiefs

    A group of county fire chiefs aired their frustrations about several problems they have faced to county commissioners Monday. The first to speak was Goessel fire chief Matthew Voth, who reminded commissioners that a burn resolution was passed in December 2017 giving the county emergency manager power to impose a temporary burn ban and notify commissioners as soon as possible.

  • Fourth grader excited for second state spelling bee

    After receiving her second straight year chance to compete at Kansas’ state spelling bee, Marion Elementary fourth grader Alexandra Carlson is looking forward to tougher competition. “You study a much more complicated list and it’s very long,” she said.

  • Outlaws spend evening dining at Harvey House

    If a group of people who had dinner Saturday at Florence’s Harvey House walked into the establishment during its heyday, the staff might have sent for the sheriff. Flint Hills Outlaws, a train and stage robbery and historical shoot out re-enactor group from McPherson, came to the museum for a meal and a discussion of the house’s history instead. Flint Hills Outlaws re-enacts robberies and shoot outs from the 1870s to 1890s.

  • County compromises on ambulance station

    County commissioners compromised with Hillsboro Monday by agreeing to build a new ambulance station in return for land and water and sewer services from the city. Emergency Medical Service director Travis Parmley suggested a month ago that the county purchase a former gun shop in north Hillsboro and build a two-bay garage for the ambulances.

  • Resident asks for railroad ordinance

    Robert Crawford has had enough of running railroad engines and tanker cars full of hazardous chemicals parked on the tracks just yards from his house. The Marion man spoke to city council members about it Monday, asking for a city ordinance to be passed.

  • Drivers set the table, check on area seniors

    Cinnamon rolls and chili were in store for 11 Marion residents when Jill Tichenor knocked on their doors Friday to deliver their lunch. Tichenor is a volunteer driver for Marion Senior Center. She takes meals to homebound seniors twice a week.

  • Odds of coronavirus low, but flu still sickens residents

    The best protection efforts against a frightening new virus making headlines worldwide are the same as one to prevent spread of influenza, which remains a greater risk to health in the county, county health nurse Diedre Serene said. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are monitoring an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China. It is known as 2019-nCoV.

  • Insurance agent breaks down statistics on dog bites

    Insurance agent Alex Case gave Marion Kiwanis members a view of the problem of dog bite injuries in Marion County and nationwide Feb. 5 when he spoke at the club’s weekly meeting. Case said statistics show that 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States.

  • 'Fly Girls' library's annual community book selection

    “Fly Girls,” by Keith O’Brien, is the book participants in Marion City Library’s One Community, One Book reading event will read. Myrta Billings will lead a discussion of the book at 7 p.m. March 24 in the Kansas Room at the library.

  • Lifelong conservationist gives up his cows

    Gerald Rziha has been a longtime careful steward of the land. The Tampa farmer and rancher has been recognized by Marion County Conservation District in the past with the Grassland Conservation Award.

  • Calving weather 'much better' rancher says

    Donnie Hett of Marion wouldn’t say how many cattle he has, but he has “way too many when I’m feeding them, and not near enough when I’m selling them.” Hett has a bunch of heifers that started calving the first half of January. He hasn’t had any losses so far.

  • Safety a top priority working with grain

    Before employees at Cooperative Grain and Supply in Hillsboro can work in the company’s grain facilities, they review a checklist, which is important to ensure proper safety measures are taken, grain coordinator Dick Tippin said. “We do safety training with our employees and have different protocols in place,” he said. “Permits have to be filled out before they go into a potentially dangerous environment, and things that could harm you are locked out.”

  • One for all or all for one?

    One of our favorite stories comes from a conversation overheard at a civic club meeting a few years back. One member — a bit of an intellectual — was talking about a book he read over the weekend.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Too many mud roads

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Volunteers needed

  • Area farmer to entertain at Pioneer Bluffs

    Peabody farmer and rancher Derek Klingenberg will perform at 1:30 p.m. March 7 at Pioneer Bluffs Center for Ranching Heritage, a mile north of Matfield Green. Klingenberg combines his love of music and entertainment with daily agriculture life.

  • Soup supper will benefit senior center

    Our Savior Lutheran Church, 320 S. Cedar, is sponsoring a soup supper at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 with proceeds to benefit Marion Senior Center. The menu will include chili, chicken noodle, and beef vegetable soups. Cost is by donation.

  • Senior citizens board schedules to meet Feb. 21

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc. board of directors will meet 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Marion Senior Center. Reservations for lunch are due Feb. 19. Call Janet Bryant at (620) 392-2942, or Marion County Dept. on Aging, (620) 382-3580. Reservations for transportation are due Feb. 20 by calling the department.

  • P.E.O. divides funding amid international, state club projects

    P.E.O. Chapter DB determined funds to donate to six international P.E.O. projects and two Kansas projects when they met Feb. 3 at Marion Presbyterian Church. Sunflower Grants and the Kansas Cottey Scholarship fund are the projects that stay within the state.

  • Legislative candidate visits Democrats

    Christy Davis, a candidate for Kansas House of Representatives’ First Congressional District, spoke at Marion County Democrats’ regular meeting at Peabody Township Library. Christy, a business owner who lives in Cottonwood Falls, discussed personal tax exemptions, increasing child care tax credit, as well as Medicare and social security.

  • Commodities are slated to be distributed Feb. 19

    Marion Senior Center will distribute commodities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. For information, call Marion County Dept. on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Bible study will be Feb. 20

    A community Bible Study on David Jeremiah’s study of angels will be 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the Hearth Room, 100 Prairie Point, Hillsboro. Study guides are $10 and may be purchased by calling or texting (620) 877-7408.

  • Struggles continue for Marion basketball

    Marion High School basketball teams suffered through a 1-3 week, capped Friday hosting the Sterling Black Bears. The Black Bears were hardly the team the Warriors needed to see with Sterling’s girls ranked third in Class 2A and the boys also among the state’s top teams.

  • Centre teams finish 1-1 against Wakefield

    Friday’s basketball games against Solomon at Centre were a reversal of the teams’ fortunes last week. The girls lost and the boys won against Rural Vista. This time, the girls won handily over Solomon, 56-23, after losing to Rural Vista, 52-30, and the boys won, 47-32.

  • Centre homecoming is Friday

    Coronation of a winter homecoming king and queen will be Friday during halftime of the boys’ game against Elyria Christian. Queen candidates are Emma David, daughter of Scott and Sherry David, Tampa; Gracie Luna, daughter of Jamey and Tara Luna, Lincolnville; and Kelsey Hett, daughter of Tony and Jennifer Hett, Lincolnville, and the late Misty Hett.

  • Singing valentines for sale

    Marion High School Singers are selling singing valentines for Valentine’s Day. Singers will be available 8 a.m. to noon Friday. A song costs $15, a rose or candy can be added for an additional $5, and all three can be purchased for $25.

  • Cowboys next focus at Lifelong Learning

    Author Jim Gray will be featured 9:45 a.m. Feb. 21 at Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program in Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Executive director of Ellsworth’s National Drovers Hall of Fame, Gray will discuss the ties between cowboys of the past and today’s large, evolving beef industry.

