Marion senior Kenna Wesner triple-jumped into ninth place during state competition last week in Wichita. In all, county athletes brought home 25 medals. More on Page 10.



Tired but happy pilgrims arrive Saturday at Barbara Kroupa's farm on US-56 and Remington Rd. for their final night before marching to Pilsen to honor Father Emil Kapaun.



Centre's Kaitlynn Bina finished eighth in the 3200-meter race in the early morning sunshine at Wichita.