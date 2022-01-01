HEADLINES

  • Vague law could bar tax increase

    Whether Marion legally will be able to adopt a proposed 5.814% increase in its tax levy Monday may come down to a ruling on a new state law that even state officials admit may be unknowingly vague. At stake is whether the city will have to live within the same amount of revenue it received this year. Under a new law, if the city charges more for taxes, it might have to send taxpayer refund checks later this year in an equivalent to 3.951 mills.

  • Other tax units seek increased levies

    Marion isn’t alone in proposing a significant increase in its property tax levy. A state-mandated mailer this week explains potential tax increases to taxpayers before taxing units adopt budgets and actual tax bills appear later this year.

  • How to read your tax notice

    Here’s how to read notices all Marion County taxpayers should receive about their ad valorem (otherwise known as property) taxes. The first section, labeled “Property Values,” shows how the value of your property has changed.

  • It's time to learn: And not just for returning students

    And not just for returning students By DEB GRUVER Staff writer Mallory Freeman, a first-grade teacher at Peabody-Burns Elementary School, is eager to put everything she learned last year to the test.

  • Girl beaten but no one arrested

    A fight last week at a Peabody residence resulted in police taking a 16-year-old girl to St. Luke Hospital’s emergency room but not in the arrest of a 57-year-old man who allegedly beat the teen. Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke said the alleged assailant, Steven K. Ball, was a “significant other” to the girl’s mother.

  • Hillsboro in quandary about Panda Kitchen building

    A downtown Hillsboro building that houses a Chinese restaurant has deteriorated enough the city may hire a contractor to make repairs, but council members want mortgage holder Emprise Bank to step up. The building owner, Panda Properties Management, did not appear for an Aug. 2 municipal court hearing on the condition of the building.

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody struggling with all-day failures of wired phones

    Peabody struggling with all-day failures of wired phones By DEB GRUVER Staff writer Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke was sitting at his desk about 12:45 p.m. Thursday when he heard a sound he hadn’t for more than 24 hours — a ringing phone.

  • Caution over possible land scam urged

    Some Marion County landowners are receiving letters from a Texas company offering to buy their property. Those letters cause Sheriff Jeff Soyez concern.

  • Hotcake hustlers compete

    Ron Traxson spent about as much time — if not more — explaining the rules of the Peabody pancake race as the kids did running it. After wrangling participants by age group Saturday morning, he told them they’d get a chance to master the course before the official competition started.

  • Crash sends man, two cats to doctors; woman to jail

    An unusual two-vehicle rollover Monday on US-77 north of 140th Rd. sent one man to the hospital, two cats to the vet, and a woman to Marion County Jail. A car plowed into the back of Devin Soyez’s truck, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said. Sheriff’s deputies arrested the car’s driver, Casey B. Galbraith, 27, of Harrisburg, Indiana, on suspicion of aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol, and driving a vehicle that was both unregistered and without insurance.

  • COVID returns at double last year's pace

    As happened last year and the year before, Marion County is beginning to see an August surge in coronavirus cases. Powered by new strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, this year’s surge appears to be more than twice the size of last year’s.

  • Secret packets spur official complaint

    The Marion County Record has filed an official complaint with Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt about agenda packets that Marion City Council provides to the public. Mayor David Mayfield quizzed a Record reporter in a comment on his Facebook page about how she knew the city council’s agenda packet contained “confidential” information.

AROUND THE COUNTY

  • County hears child-care update

    County commissioners got an update Monday on a child care center being developed in Hillsboro. Extension agent Tristen Cope, Safe Kids coordinator Erin Hein, and city administrator Matt Stiles, all of whom are board members for the project, which started in 2019, talked about the center at Trinity Mennonite Church.

  • Peabody gets 'stop sticks'

    Peabody police officers could have used “stop sticks” when they joined a three-county chase in June that reached speeds up to 130 mph. Chief Bruce Burke applied for $8,000 from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association. The organization donated four sets of sticks — used to deflate tires of a vehicle that won’t stop during a law enforcement chase.

  • Tabor athlete faces drunken driving charge

    Another Tabor College athlete was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Samuel J. Butler, 19, a freshman forward from Worchester, England, on last season’s Tabor soccer team, was arrested by Hillsboro officer John Huebert at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near the college’s tennis courts.

  • County not included in abortion recount

    A recount requested by a Colby woman of votes on an Aug. 2 constitutional amendment ballot question was scaled back to nine counties after she failed to submit the full amount required for a bond. Statewide, voters rejected the constitution amendment by a 59% to 41% margin.

  • Orchestra to perform

    The Great Plains Jazz Orchestra, which has performed for former President George W. Bush, is putting on a concert this month at the Pioneer Bluffs Center near Matfield Green. The 18-member ensemble will play at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Drinks will be available, and water and appetizers will be provided.

DEATH

  • Samuel Bowman

    Services for Samuel F. Bowman, 63, who died Thursday at his rural Lincolnville residence, will be scheduled later. Born Oct. 8, 1958, in Council Grove to Donald and Rosie (Mayes) Bowman, he married Dena Tajchman on Feb. 26, 1982, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincolnville.

  • Viola Gossen

    Services for retired elementary schoolteacher Viola Faye Gossen, 98, who died Monday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be scheduled soon at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. She was born March 11, 1924, in Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Peter and Margaret (Dyck) Gossen.

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Getting creamed buying our coffee

    Modern appliances may make it impossible to burn our morning cup of Joe, but other conveniences make it easier to get steamed about a daily routine like coffee. Consider this a morality tale even if the moral may be as clouded as a mug filled with creamer. Sometimes it makes sense to trust tried and true small-town practices. Other times you’re only going to get burned.

  • Flagging patriotism

    Nothing’s more inspiring than the sight of a line a flags, fluttering in the breeze as bright shafts of sunlight make their colors come alive. Old Glory is a wonderful addition to Marion’s Main St. But Old Glory isn’t supposed to look old. And more than a few of the relatively new flags that have been enduring bleaching sunlight, gale force winds, blinding rain, and other elements, day and night, in a lonely, dimly lit downtown vigil that began well before summer did are beginning to show their age.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Today's forecast

  • EXPERIENCING MARION COUNTY:

    New reporter takes a fresh look at the county

PEOPLE

  • Practitioner nominated for state award

    A St. Luke Hospital nurse is one of 21 candidates nominated for Kansas Hospital Association’s Health Care Worker of the Year award. Advanced practitioner Karen Larsen, who also is assistant deputy coroner for Marion County, is a longtime employee of St. Luke.

  • Card shower requested

    The family offormer Hope resident Margaret Dillon, who for many years was active at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen, is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday Aug. 28. Cards and memories may be sent to
    Margaret Dillon,
    705 Brady St, Room 301
    Abilene KS 67410

  • Slain Burns chief remembered

    Former Burns police chief Stephen Evans received a hero’s farewell Saturday when a trailer bearing his photo, along with photos of other officers who died in the line of duty over the past year, made a stop at Burns as part of a 79-day nationwide tour. At 12:30 p.m., the End of Watch Ride to Remember trailer was escorted into Burns by 19 motorcycles. It passed under a flag, then past Butler and Marion County emergency responders with emergency lights flashing, and turned onto Burns’ Main St. for an observation in memory of Evans.

  • Much of safety is common sense

    A lot of what McPherson County Sheriff Jerry Montagne told 90 Marion County women at a self-defense training session last week amounted to using their brains as their first line of defense. Self-defense often means using common sense and making smart decisions.

  • Centre students earn state awards

    Quinten Bina, Kyle Peterson, and Tanner Stuchlik, all students at Centre High School, have earned Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies certificates from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. For three completed classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience, and FFA while maintaining a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

SENIORS

  • New equipment to speed local testing

    Tests of blood flow, more common among seniors, may be done locally again with a new ultrasound machine first used Aug. 2 at St. Luke Hospital. Previously, the hospital had to work with an outside test provider.

  • Plucky 90-year-old to lead parade

    Betty Ireland wasn’t too sure what to think when leaders from Florence asked her to be grand marshal of the town’s 84th annual Labor Day parade. “Somebody in their wild dreams must have said, ‘Let’s call Betty Ireland,’ ” she said.

MORE…

