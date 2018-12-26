HEADLINES

  • Hillsboro hospital's woes deepen

    Hillsboro Community Hospital’s financial woes appear to be worsening, symptoms of a wide-ranging problem in EmpowerHMS, the company that owns the hospital. Although Jessie Workman, chief nursing officer at HCH and the person to whom calls for the CEO are routed, did not return a call to Marion County Record, she recently told a reporter for a different newspaper that employees are being paid as much as eight days late.

  • Students close 2018 with crafts, fun

    With mere hours before the start of Christmas break, Marion Middle School gave students the chance to unwind Thursday and enjoy activities at the aquatics center. Events included crafts, board games, and an open pool.

  • Police crack down on Marion park vandalism

    Marion police are tightening security in Central Park in response to vandalism there. Multiple small fires have been set in the women’s bathroom sink at the park over the past four months, Chief Clinton Jeffrey said Thursday. Damage from each was minor and was repaired without much trouble.

  • County splits cities in final district plan

    County commissioners decided Thursday on a five-district map for addition of two commissioners. Both Marion and Hillsboro will be split into two different districts, and two of the districts will not be contiguous, with some part of each district isolated from the remainder of the district.

  • Paper wins 27 more statewide awards

    Already honored as the state’s best mid-size non-daily for both news and advertising this year, Marion County Record has won an additional 27 statewide awards to be presented next year, Kansas Press Association announced Wednesday. For the third year in a row, the Record won first place for overall news and writing excellence, the most coveted award in the competition.

  • Surge protectors available for homes

    Marion residents who want surge protection for their homes need only phone city hall to arrange installation. Meter socket surge arresters with a limited lifetime warranty are available at a cost of $229, payable to the city in three installments.

  • An Advent-ageous church dinner

    Christmas is a season unto itself, dominating the paychecks and minds of Americans from Black Friday until the literal holiday, Dec. 25. This emphasis convinced Marsha Meyer to propose Wednesday’s inaugural Advent dinner at Valley United Methodist Church in Marion.

  • One-of-a-kind Christmas tree

    Chris Hammond of Marion says his family likes homemade gifts. “My kids enjoy things that we make rather than what we buy at the store,” he said. “It’s something that comes from the heart. They do the same for us.”

  • Community Bible study begins Jan. 3

    The public is invited to join a community Bible study that will begin 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 in the Heart Room at 300 Willow Rd., Hillsboro. The study is “Street Smarts.” The goal of the lessons is to help people navigate through conflict in the community by using the road map of Proverbs combined with the wisdom of Jesus.

  • Christmas tips

    The holiday season has arrived, and millions of people across the globe will be celebrating Christmas with their family and friends. Following are some interesting tidbits to share with your loved ones this holiday season.

  • Marion woman wins recipe contest

    Jamie Jirak’s mozzarella dip recipe takes first in the 2018 holiday recipe contest sponsored by Hoch Publishing Company. She received a $25 gift certificate from Wagon Wheel Express.

  • Saying bah to humbug

    We’d love nothing more than to be able to deliver shiny new lumps of coal to the Christmas stockings of the three not-so-wise men (two men and one woman, actually) who interminably hold court across the street in the courthouse’s meeting chamber. The spirit of Christmas is upon us, however, and rather than put Curley, Larry, and Moe on our naughty list — where they’ll soon be joined by newly elected colleagues Shemp and Curley Joe — we’d like to offer a message of peace and goodwill this holiday season.

  • Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

    I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun it’s so.” Please tell me the truth: Is there a Santa Claus? Virginia O’Hanlon Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours, man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Turning back time

